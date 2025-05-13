EA Games confirms early release for next “Battlefield” installment

Electronic Arts (EA) has officially confirmed that the next installment in its iconic Battlefield franchise will launch in fiscal year 2026. The company is expected to do a major reveal planned for this summer.

The new Battlefield title is shaping up to be a major production, with multiple EA-owned studios contributing to its development. DICE, Criterion Games, Ripple Effect, and Motive Studio are all involved.

The game’s 2026 release timing is also noteworthy. With Rockstar Games recently announcing that Grand Theft Auto VI has been delayed until May 2026, EA may be strategically positioning Battlefield to capture market attention ahead of one of the most anticipated games of the decade. Analysts believe the absence of GTA VI during the 2025 holiday season could give Battlefield a unique opportunity to dominate the FPS space.

The announcement came alongside EA’s stellar financial report for fiscal year 2025, during which the gaming giant reported net bookings of $7.355 billion. Much of this success was driven by its EA SPORTS lineup and surprise hit Split Fiction. Looking ahead, EA is projecting net bookings of $7.6 billion to $8.0 billion for fiscal 2026.