Easypaisa and NADRA Technologies Ltd. Collaborate for Accessible Digital Financial Services

Easypaisa, Pakistan’s flagship digital payments platform has joined hands with NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL) to provide cross-platform services on NADRA e-sahulat networks enabling convenient access to digital financial solutions. Under the partnership, all 12,000 NADRA e-Sahulat centers across the country will now also provide a host of Easypaisa services.

The agreement was signed by Khurram Malik, Head of Easypaisa, Telenor Microfinance Bank and Mr. Ali Javed, Director General, Public Service Directorate, NADRA Technologies Limited. Senior members from both organizations were also present on the occasion.

Easypaisa, the leading digital payments platform with more than 150,000 branchless banking agents across Pakistan is among the frontrunners working towards revolutionizing digital financial services. NTL’s partnership with Easypaisa is testament to the fact that change is being adopted at a national level providing a robust foundation for convenient access to digital financial services throughout the country.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, digital payments have taken a center stage when it comes to safe and convenient access to financial services. This partnership is another step towards the development of a digital ecosystem that benefits the country as a whole.

Speaking at the occasion, Khurram Malik, Head of Easypaisa, Telenor Microfinance Bank said; “Effective collaborations are the ideal way forward to extend our services in partnership with some of the leading technology-based platforms in the country. Our alliance with NADRA Technologies Ltd. is an avenue for both organizations to make digital payments simple and conveniently accessible for everyone while also improving financial inclusion ratios in the country at the same time.”

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Ali Javed, Director General, Public Service Directorate, NADRA Technologies Limited emphasized on the need of effective collaboration between Government and private sector to further facilitate general public as well as to bring good governess. Focus of NADRA Technologies has always been towards new partnerships and avenues, eventually creating public convenience to access government services and to create jobs in the market. Alliance with Telenor Microfinance bank is also a milestone in supporting Government initiative of National Financial Inclusion.

Easypaisa has evolved significantly as a complete digital payments solution especially in the months following the announcement of lockdowns across the country in light of the Coronavirus pandemic. The service has opened significant avenues for customers to conduct various transactions reliably and safely through a platform which is easily accessible through a smartphone app, USSD codes on feature phones and also through a network of 150,000 agents across Pakistan.

