Easypaisa Hosts AppCon ’21 to Promote Digital Skills of Pakistani Youth

Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital payments platform, continues to strive for a digital Pakistan by enabling the development of the country’s digital landscape. The latest of such efforts was AppCon ’21, Easypaisa’s flagship intervarsity app design competition involving some of the most prominent universities in Pakistan that provides a platform to facilitate the growth of app development talent, while also showcasing the potential prowess that the country possesses in this domain. The competition’s finale was held recently with 5 teams vying for collective prize money of PKR 375,000, split between the top 3.

AppCon ’21 brought together over 40 teams who were tasked with designing and creating an app for Social Fund Raising or Bill Split Payments. FAST University was able to secure all top 3 prizes at the competition, where All-rounder Proteges won the first prize of PKR 175,000, while Tricodery and Skyla bagged the second and third prizes worth PKR 125,000 and PKR 75,000 respectively. In addition to the cash prize, the winners will also have a chance to work with Easypaisa to polish their skills even more.

Expressing his views at the occasion, Khurram Gul Agha, CIO, Easypaisa/Telenor Microfinance Bank, stated;

“Pakistan is a country of many hidden talents particularly those that can aid in building sustainable infrastructures not just within the country but also around the globe. At Easypaisa, besides providing customers with best-in-class digital financial services, we are striving to collaborate with all players to build a cashless society. Through initiatives like AppCon, we are partnering with youth and making sure that their ideas and abilities also contribute towards this greater mission of a financially inclusive Pakistan”.

Competitions such as Easypaisa’s AppCon serve as launching platforms for creative tech talent and provide them with resources to take their dreams forward.