Easypaisa launches in-App Biometric Verification

Easypaisa, the country’s leading digital payments App, has introduced an innovative feature that enables users to upgrade their mobile wallet accounts through in-app biometric verification. A key regulatory requirement, Biometric Verification System (BVS) also enhances users’ daily, monthly and yearly transaction limits.

Customers will now be able to use the BVS feature to upgrade their mobile wallet accounts without the need to visit any agent, franchise or branch for this purpose. Earlier, customers had to physically visit an external location to biometrically verify their mobile wallet as mandated by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). With the launch of in-app Biometric Verification, by following some simple on-screen steps, customers can now easily use the BVS feature from within the Easypaisa App and enjoy upgrades on transaction limits in a convenient and secure manner.

Commenting on the development, M. Mudassar Aqil, CEO, Easypaisa / Telenor Microfinance Bank said;

“At Easypaisa, we take pride in leading Pakistan’s fintech revolution by transforming the digital payments landscape. Through our best-in-class technology, we are constantly working on adding new features on our platform to enable all Pakistanis to take charge of their financial decisions in a convenient and secure manner. The recently introduced in-app biometric verification will eliminate the dependency for users to physically visit merchants/franchises to upgrade their accounts and enhance transaction limits, while also ensuring compliance to regulatory guidelines.’’

With more than 10 million customers using the Easypaisa App in the last 30-days across the Android and iOS platforms, Easypaisa is the most used Pakistani App across all categories and remains committed to transforming Pakistan into a cashless and financially inclusive society through the power of collaboration & technology.

With in-app biometric system within a phone’s reach, payments and transfers are becoming much more secure. This even saves customers a lot of time from the usual hassle of going to a franchise, and waiting in long lines just to activate or make changes to their Easypaisa account. With such a paramount change, it is expected that the company’s respective competitors may also implement the similar model. However, what will truly matter is the ease of access in all these respective features.

Easypaisa, powered by Telenor Microfinance Bank is at the forefront of revolutionizing fintech in Pakistan by delivering innovative, cutting-edge technology solutions. We began our journey in 2005 by establishing a national footprint, with the launch of micro-lending programs. In 2009 we created history by launching the country’s first mobile banking service that has evolved to become the most used digital payments platform.

Backed by the largest fintech in the world, Ant Group (affiliate company of Alibaba Group), and the leading multinational organization across Scandinavia and Asia, Telenor Group, we aim to promote financial inclusion by empowering all Pakistanis to adapt convenient and secure digital financial solutions.