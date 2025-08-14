By Manik Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ecc Okays Psm Industrial Estate Development

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved key economic measures, including developing an industrial estate at Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) land, facilitating leather exports, and granting funds for climate and media upgrades.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the meeting in Islamabad.

The ECC approved the industrial estate project on PSM land in Karachi to boost industrial activity, create jobs, and attract investment.

It also removed the requirement for Health Quarantine Certificates on leather imports and exports to support the industry and improve competitiveness in global markets.

The committee approved a Technical Supplementary Grant for the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination for FY2025-26. The funds will help the ministry strengthen environmental protection and climate resilience efforts, including participation in the COP-30 summit in Brazil later this year.

The ECC also approved a Rs2.829 billion grant for Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) to upgrade its English news channel. The upgrade aims to improve broadcast quality and expand global outreach. The committee urged the ministry to create a business plan to make the channel self-sufficient and reduce dependence on federal grants.

Aurangzeb stressed the need for quick and effective implementation to deliver economic and social benefits.

Federal ministers, secretaries, and senior officials from relevant departments attended the meeting.

