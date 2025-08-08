ISLAMABAD: In a surprising move, the federal government approved 27 major projects worth over Rs1.5 trillion in just a few hours. The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, cleared schemes spanning energy, infrastructure, education, health, environment, and public service. Most projects were focused on Sindh and Balochistan, with several bypassing the National Fiscal Pact signed under the IMF program. Key approvals include the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway, major upgrades to Balochistan’s dangerous N-25 road, and the upscaling of the Green Pakistan Programme.

Planning ministry officials clarified that while 28 projects were discussed, one, the Sehat Sahulat Card, was referred to a committee. Dar reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive growth, institutional reforms, and economic stability.

The Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) was approved at Rs363 billion. A Chinese company has offered to construct all five sections. The Islamic Development Bank is funding two sections, but the government may allow Chinese firms to build the entire route. This is the fourth approval for the project after multiple failed attempts under the public-private partnership model. Initially cleared in 2020 at Rs165 billion, costs have since risen by 121%.

Half a dozen Sindh-focused projects worth Rs86 billion in federal funding were also approved. This followed budget negotiations between the PPP and PML-N.

For Balochistan, ECNEC cleared three sections of the Karachi-Quetta-Chaman N-25 road. The 278 km Karachi-Quetta section will cost Rs183.4 billion over three years, with Rs33 billion allocated for FY26. The 332 km Khuzdar-Kuchlak section will cost Rs99 billion, while the 104 km Karoro Wadh-Khuzdar-Chaman section was approved at Rs133 billion.

The Green Pakistan Programme was expanded to Rs122.2 billion, targeting forest restoration, biodiversity, and non-timber forest markets. Punjab will receive Rs32 billion, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will receive Rs28 billion.

Notable approvals include:

16 MW Naltar Hydropower Project at Rs 10.6 billion

Rs17 billion flood management plan for Kachhi Plains, Balochistan

Punjab’s Rs12.2 billion Tourism for Economic Growth project

Rs21.2 billion Higher Education Development Programme

Rs14 billion Prime Minister’s Pakistan Fund for Education

Rs27 billion Laptop Programme in Punjab

Rs12 billion Sargodha-Mianwali road dualisation (25% federal funding)

Rs49.3 billion Lahore sewerage system upgrade

Rs12 billion controlled access corridor between Niazi and Babu Sabu Interchanges

Rs10 billion Balochistan Water Security Project

Several roads were also approved, including

Rs13.2 billion Gujranwala-M-2 Interchange road (28.2% federal funding)

Rs16.2 billion Jhaljao-Bela Road upgrade

Rs37 billion Sanghar-National Highway road reconstruction

Rs18 billion Rohri-Guddu Barrage road upgrade

Rs37.7 billion Sindh Coastal Highway expansion

Rs41 billion Mehran Highway dualisation

ECNEC approved the Rs165 billion reconstruction of the National Highway N-5 under the Resilient Recovery and Reconstruction Framework. The AIIB will provide $500 million, covering 85% of the costs.