Education Can Provide a Guarantee For Sustainable Growth

Referring to a conference at the National Skills University (NSU), Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari mentioned the importance of promoting education in our country and how it can ensure sustainable growth in our country for the long term. Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain said: “Indeed we need to invest in people and prioritize education.”

Bilawal himself being a highly educated politician highly highlighted the importance of education and appreciated the role of Educationists and Teachers in the country and claimed that he always try to support them. He said:

“Since I took charge in April this year, my top priority has been to promote skill education, It is imperative for us to transform our education system in accordance with modern trends,”

Mr. Hussain said it was unfortunate that the quality of education had been compromised with the passage of time, stressing the need to focus on the quality of education instead of quantity.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said the incumbent government was focusing on skill-based education and steps were being taken to promote it.

The ceremony was also attended by Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, NSU Vice Chancellor Dr. Mohammad Mukhtar, and a large number of students and teachers.

The ceremony was also attended by Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, NSU Vice Chancellor Dr. Mohammad Mukhtar, and a large number of students and teachers.

In December 2018, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed January 24 as the International Day of Education in celebration of the role of learning for peace and development. This is a reminder of our collective duty to help every girl and boy access quality education that is their right, offering them a ladder out of poverty and a path to a promising future.

Mr. Iqbal said the realities of education had been transformed as skill-based education had overtaken the degree-based education system.

He said national curriculum reforms were launched under Vision 2025 besides establishing the National Curriculum Council. However, he said the previous government made the reforms agenda ‘controversial’.

He said four important things – curriculum reforms, teachers’ training, examination, and madrassah reforms – needed to be addressed immediately as it was a part of Vision 2025, but unfortunately, the previous government stopped the projects.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari in his message said: “Education’ for all is an integral component of the PPP’s manifesto.”

“Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had established educational institutions all over the country. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto advised students to explore knowledge in the realm of computer technology. Through Benazir Income Support Programme, a Waseela-i-Taleem education program for the poor was initiated. The aim of the BISP education program is to educate children of citizens with low incomes,” Mr. Zardari said.

On the other hand, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, in his message, said: “Education is the foundation of any society and is essential for the development of individuals and nations. Today, we celebrate the power of education to transform lives and build a more peaceful and prosperous world.”

