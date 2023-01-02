Electric SUVs Will Become Common By The End Of 2023

Climate concerns and push from government regulators are making automakers rush and promise more, and more varied, electric vehicles in 2023 and the next few years. That includes cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks. It is expected that around 20 new EVs will be launched this year in the USA. This large number of SUVs can increase competition and quality between the companies and the end user will get more benefits, making it easier for everyone to adopt Electric SUVs and EVs in general.

According to WeForum, around 4.3 million new battery-powered EVs (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) were sold globally in the first half of 2022. BEV sales grew by 75% on the year and PHEVs by 37%. And more growth is predicted for the rest of 2022, with sales expected to rise by 57% to 10.6 million.

EVs will become more convenient to own as public charging expands and the electric grid is upgraded to handle a massive increase in home demand. Another is that EVs will get a lot better: The EV you buy or lease today could be like an iPhone 5 in the upcoming year.

Estimated prices of some of the cars to be launched in the near future are announced. They exclude any potential federal tax credits, which currently total $7,500 for most all-electric vehicles except those from Tesla and GM. The federal tax credit could change; current proposals include raising the sales limit to restore it for GM and Tesla, raising the total credit amount, or limiting the vehicle prices to qualify.

EVs have been only associated with Tesla as it has been the most famous EV for the most part of the EV industry for the last couple of years, but that won’t be the case for much longer. Other manufacturers are on the rise, and many are not from the USA or Europe. Not many will be from Japan either. While Nissan has returned to the EV market with the high-quality Ariya, other Japanese brands have EV roadmaps that are lagging behind the competition. But EVs are now 80% of sales in Norway, and the country’s advanced status is a model of the future elsewhere.

China isn’t the only country looking to improve its share of the car market through EVs. I’ve mentioned South Korean Hyundai Motor Group many times before. The company already has some great electric cars – such as the Hyundai Kona Electric, IONIQ 5, Kia Niro EV, Kia Soul EV, Kia EV6, Genesis GV60, GV70 Electrified and Electrified G80. But much more is coming in 2023, such as the audacious IONIQ 6. The even more revolutionary IONIQ 7 will reportedly be entering production in 2023, too.

There are also a number of problems that the EV industry is yet to solve and the quest for their solutions are inevitable if the industry is to grow to a global scope. The range is unarguably the best worry about Electric Vehicles, the distance an EV can travel on a single charge – is another main barrier to electric vehicle adoption. Around a third of drivers from around the world say they are concerned about driving long distances in electric-powered cars, according to the EY survey.

Generally, an EV’s range largely depends on its battery capacity and motor efficiency, but it can also be influenced by factors like the weather, driving speed, and whether the vehicle is operating on city roads or an open highway.

Though we have seen major advances in battery technology, the average EV range more than doubled in the last decade, from 138 km (86 miles) in 2011 to 349 km in 2021. This compares to 665 km for an average fossil-fueled car in the US. It is obvious that the range will only increase in 2023 and the upcoming years.

