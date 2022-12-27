Elon Musk Claims That Around 100 Starlinks are Now Active in Iran

This news comes just 3 months after Elon Musk announced that SpaceX will activate Starlink satellite internet service amid protests in the country

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced that the company is now close to having around 100 active starlink connections in Iran. This news comes just three months after Musk announced that SpaceX will activate Starlink satellite internet service amid protests in the country.

“Approaching 100 starlinks active in Iran,” said Musk in his tweet on Monday.

Back in September, when protests started in Iran, Musk stood up and announced that he would activate Starlink in Iran as a US backed offer in order “to advance internet freedom and the free flow of information” for the people of Iran.

Musk believed that the release of SpaceX’s satellite-based broadband service will allow Iranians to fight against the ban of internet and social media as protests surround the country. According to news sources, the Iranian government banned Instagram, the only international social media platform in the country, right after the protests broke out.

The protests first started to begin after a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa Amini was arrested by Iranian authorities on accounts of wearing an “unsuitable attire”. After being in police custody for several hours Amini died, causing large processions throughout the Islamic Republic.

SpaceX’s Starlink has been making stellar success throughout a number of different countries and industries, just last week, the company installed one of the world’s first satellite internet connections on airplanes, allowing them to fly while having an uninterrupted internet connection.

