Elon Musk Hires Famous Security Hacker to Fix Twitter

The security hacker named George Hotz became world famous at 17 when he became the first person to ever jailbreak an iPhone

Ever since Elon Musk acquired Twitter, the billionaire has been actively criticizing the application claiming that the engineering behind the app is very poor thus limiting its speed, capability and different functionality.

One of these problems included the search feature, which was criticized to have limited functionality. Well, Elon now has a solution for it and that is ‘George Hotz’, the world’s most famous security hacker and the first person to ever jailbreak an iPhone.

Apart from being the first person to jailbreak an iPhone, George Hotz is also credited for reverse engineering the PS3. The hacking genius also built a startup named Comma.ai, which is an AI company that specializes in automating vehicles.

This is not the first time Musk has looked towards Hotz for getting a difficult task done. Back when Tesla was facing difficulties in developing driver assisting tech, he approached Hotz for the job. Hotz, however, declined Musk’s the offer.

Details suggest that Hotz will work towards building and improving Twitter’s search functionality.

George Hotz is coming into Twitter as an intern for 12 weeks. The security hacker has agreed for the internship in exchange for the costs of living in San Francisco.

Hotz was approached for the job after he appreciated Musk’s decision of letting go of thousands of employees that did not want to contribute long work weeks. “This is the attitude that builds incredible things. Let all the people who don’t desire greatness leave,” said Hotz.

A user replied to Hotz tweet and criticized him saying that “Workers should be willing to serve as indentured ICs forever sprinting while taking as little capital as possible from those they are enriching”.

Replying to the criticism, Hotz offered to be an unpaid intern at Twitter saying “I’ll put my money where my mouth is. I’m down for a 12 week internship at Twitter for the cost of living in SF. It’s not about accumulating capital in a dead world, it’s about making the world alive.”

Elon who read the conversation replied “Sure, lets talk” thus confirming Hotz internship at the platform.

Hotz has recently left Comma.ai and is moving to a new company that develops AI chip software. Between this shift, the security hacker has adequate time for his internship at Twitter.

