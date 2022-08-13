Elon Musk is Looking to Start His Own Social Media Platform

The never-ending war between Twitter and Elon Musk is still going on and no one knows how it’s going to end. However, it seems like Elon Musk will be able to pull this one off as he has involved the SEC in the matter and claims that Twitter misinformed him and that the acquisition should be dismissed. On the other hand, Twitter is also trying its best to make Musk honor the acquisition and trying to prove that Musk is playing tricks to avoid the payment that was mutually decided by both parties.

But even if the results are uncertain right now, the buzz about what would happen if Musk can avoid the acquisition is all around the town. On Tuesday last week, in the replies to one of Musk’s tweets, people started a thread on this topic. People started to question each other and started to take guesses about what would happen if the acquisition is avoided.

It was already obvious that Elon Musk will do something big in that case as he had sold stocks of Tesla multiple times over the last couple of months only to pay Twitter if the acquisition was to be upheld. But if not, where would all that money go, Musk is certainly not the type of person who will spend money on parties!

To unleash everyone from their curiosity, Musk jumped into the thread and replied with ‘X.com’ to someone asking if Musk is planning on making his social media platform.

Though Musk didn’t specify anything in this tweet, it is evident that he is referring to planning on making a social media app on domain X.com. We yet don’t know whether Musk meant what we have deduced or even that Musk is going to win the case over Twitter. Nevertheless, it is a very exciting thought that there would be a new social media platform with that amount of capital behind it.

Elon Musk has an ancient history with the domain X.com; it used to be an online bank back in 1999, then in 2000, Musk decided to sell it to a competitor named Confinity, and the new online bank PayPal was founded. Up until 2017, X.com was owned by PayPal when Elon Musk bought it back from PayPal and from then on there is only an “X” written on the left top corner of the site and nothing else.

If Musk makes this platform, he is going to make sure to have the things on this social media as he wanted to have on Twitter. Back in the days when Musk actually wanted to buy Twitter, he said he would want to make a lot of changes when he purchases the app. According to Musk, less restrictive content moderation encrypted messaging, and a push for authenticating accounts would be the focal points of this social media platform.