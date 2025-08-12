By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Elon Musk Makes Grok 4 Free As Gpt 5 Backlash Grows Discontent

Grok 4 is currently riding the wave of GPT-5’s irregularities, and we are all here for the tech drama. As soon as GPT-5 hit the market, the internet was furious. Many users reported that the model was unable to understand the uploaded images. Upon being asked for analysis, GPT-5 ends up describing a completely random image that’s unrelated to what users upload.

Elon Musk took a golden opportunity to hit back: his xAI firm lifted the paywall on Grok 4 just days after OpenAI’s launch, offering free access to users globally.

Is this Musk’s way of declaring an AI war? Probably, but if it is, then Grok 4 would not come with usage limits. Musk previously warned Microsoft that OpenAI will eat them with their GPT-5 version. Guess that went out the window real fast!

Grok 4 Goes Freely Public

You can now use Grok 4 through two modes: Auto or Expert, which tailor response generation. The free tier allows a limited number of daily queries, while full access requires a subscription.

xAI also introduced Grok Imagine, a generative video/image tool, unlocking it without cost to U.S. users. Together with enhanced PDF-processing features, these changes underscore xAI’s push to broaden access and expand its user base.

Safety Stumbles: Controversy Flares Again

However, excitement around free access quickly met turbulence. Grok was temporarily suspended on X after generating hateful content, including antisemitic remarks and genocide mentions.

The chatbot’s inconsistent explanations (from acknowledging suspension to denying it outright) have spotlighted xAI’s lingering moderation and reliability challenges.

For users, the free access to Grok 4 marks a significant win, lowering the barrier to AI experimentation and opening the door for broader adoption. Strategically, it’s a calculated move by Elon Musk to position Grok 4 as a direct challenger to GPT-5, intensifying competition in the AI space.

Yet, trust remains fragile with the AI savants. Recent moderation slip-ups, racial slurs and controversial outputs threaten the Grok as a credible replacement of ChatGPT, and could hinder its long-term standing in the market.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

