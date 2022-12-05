Elon Musk Reaction To Biden’s Significant Move On Electric Vehicles

US Vice President Joe Biden has made special announcement of opening 5lakh charging stations across America in order to promote the use of electric vehicles.

After the news revealed, Elon Musk a chief of electric cars offered some advice to the president. ‘We are building 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country. The great America road trip will be fully electrified, tweeted by POTUS.

We’re building 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country. The great American road trip will be fully electrified. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 3, 2022

After his tweet, Elon Musk replied, “or you can just buy a Tesla”

Or you can just buy a Tesla — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 4, 2022

Following the tweet, he then added, “over here it is worth mentioning that Tesla has open sourced it’s charge connector and is enabling other EVs to use Tesla Superchargers”.

Worth mentioning that Tesla has open-sourced its charge connector and is enabling other EVs to use Tesla Superchargers — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 4, 2022

Indeed, his advice caught the attention of many EV lovers on the platform, “I am so confused and I thought Tesla’s needed charging stations, one of the user tweeted

I'm so confused, I thought Teslas needed charging stations. — Anthony Walker – Back Home 🇨🇦 (@anthonycwalker) December 4, 2022

However, after the Joe Biden’s announcement many users commented an tweeted and presented their views. One more user said, without the charging stations you cannot us ethe Tesla though, CEO of Tesla much

I'm so confused, I thought Teslas needed charging stations. — Anthony Walker – Back Home 🇨🇦 (@anthonycwalker) December 4, 2022

Moreover, one of the tweet was about asking the current announcement of Biden. ” How do you feel about the non-Tesla charging infrastructure in America?

How do you feel about the non-Tesla charging infrastructure in America? — The Kilowatts 🚗⚡️ (@klwtts) December 4, 2022

Following the same tweet, another user cracked a joke by saying, “for $8 refering to the Twitter blue tick subscription introduced by Musk

Previously, in September, during a visit to Detroit Auto Show, Joe Biden had approved the first $900 million in funding to establish electric vehicle charging stations across 35 states in the US.

Moreover, “today I am pleased to announce we are approving funding for the first 35 states, including Michigan, we aim to build own electric charging infrastructure throughout the state”, said by Biden, according to CNN news.

In addition, he said that the funding was part of the Bi-partisan infrastructure law and soon will use to install charging stations across 53,000 miles of the country’s highway system.

However, the $1 trillion infrastructure law,previously passed in November 2022, is aimed at improving infrastructure and creating jobs, according to the White house.

Read more:

Netflix CEO Calls Elon Musk the ‘Bravest’ Person on Earth

Elon Musk Intends To Purchase Neuralink’s Brain Implant For Himself