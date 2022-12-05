News

Elon Musk Reaction To Biden’s Significant Move On Electric Vehicles

US Vice President Joe Biden has made special announcement of opening 5lakh charging stations across America in order to promote the use of electric vehicles.

After the news revealed, Elon Musk a chief of electric cars offered some advice to the president. ‘We are building 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country. The great America road trip will be fully electrified, tweeted by POTUS.

After his tweet, Elon Musk replied, “or you can just buy a Tesla”

Following the tweet, he then added, “over here it is worth mentioning that Tesla has open sourced it’s charge connector and is enabling other EVs to use Tesla Superchargers”.

Indeed, his advice caught the attention of many EV lovers on the platform, “I am so confused and I thought Tesla’s needed charging stations, one of the user tweeted

However, after the Joe Biden’s announcement many users commented an tweeted and presented their views. One more user said, without the charging stations you cannot us ethe Tesla though, CEO of Tesla much

Moreover, one of the tweet was about asking the current announcement of Biden. ” How do you feel about the non-Tesla charging infrastructure in America?

Following the same tweet, another user cracked a joke by saying, “for $8 refering to the Twitter blue tick  subscription introduced by Musk

Previously, in September, during a visit to Detroit Auto Show, Joe Biden had approved the first $900 million in funding to establish electric vehicle charging stations across 35 states in the US.

Moreover, “today I am pleased to announce we are approving funding for the first 35 states, including Michigan, we aim to build own electric charging infrastructure throughout the state”, said by Biden, according to CNN news.

In addition, he said that the funding was part of the Bi-partisan infrastructure law and soon will use to install charging stations across 53,000 miles of the country’s highway system.

However, the $1 trillion infrastructure law,previously passed in November 2022, is aimed at improving infrastructure and creating jobs, according to the White house.

