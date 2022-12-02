Elon Musk Intends To Purchase Neuralink’s Brain Implant For Himself

Elon Musk says he intends to implant a Neuralink device in his brain once it’s available for humans

On Wednesday, he claimed that the device will start human trials in the next six months

The company’s goal is to develop brain implants that can read and write brain activity

In an official meeting on Wednesday, Elon Musk said that he plans to install a Neuralink Brain Implant in himself when the device will be available for humans.

You could have a Neuralink device implanted right now and you even wouldn’t even know. I mean, hypothetically, said by Musk during an event. In one of these demos, in fact, in one of these demos, I will.

In a tweet, the founder of the brain computer startup reaffirmed his intention to get the implant.

Elon just pledged to get a brain implant. says he could have one in right now because it's indetectable. "in fact, in one of these demos, i will." — Ashlee Vance (@ashleevance) December 1, 2022

According to Musk, I don’t have to wait for so long as the device soon will be available for humans within next six months. However, the only delay the company is facing is an approval from the US Food And Drug Administration(FDA).

Undoubtedly, we are extremely careful and certain that it will work well before putting a device in a human. However, we have submitted our most of the paperwork to FDA, Musk said on Wednesday night.

Since 2019, Musk has constantly set and missed his own projections. It is still in pending when Neuralink would begin implanting its devices in human brains.

Neuralink has already tested its device on animals including monkeys. Last year, Musk showed a demo video of a monkey using a device to play video games in its mind. The current year, he provided a video of a monkey with an implant “telepathically typing”.

In contrast, Neuralink’s competitor Synchron established it’s human trial back in 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. Synchron through its device beat Musk’s company to implanting its very first device in a US patient. The device was tested on a patient who was completely paralyzed and has reportedly allowed patient to shop online and craft text message using only their mind.

Synchron and Neuralink, both the companies are on a same platform to create brain-computer interfaces with chip implants. The objective behind creating the device is to make the Brian read and write. Whereas, in the past, Musk claimed that the brain interface machine could do anything from cure paralysis to give people telepathic powers.

On Wednesday, the billionaire Elon Musk added that he believes that the device has an ability to restore vision to people who had been born blind.

