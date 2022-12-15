Following Twitter, YouTube also Starts it’s Crackdown Against Bots and Spam Comments

In order to spot spam comments, YouTube has integrated machine learning spam detection in both video and live stream comments

Following Elon Musk’s Twitter, YouTube has also jumped right into war against bots. Over the last few years, the platform has seen a drastic increase in the number of bots and content creators are increasingly worried about spam, bots and abusive comments, forcing YouTube to make changes in its regulations.

Once the new comment regulation update takes place, YouTube will become a lot better at detecting spam in the comments. The spam detection feature has already proven to be successful after it removed 1.1 billion spam comments in the first half of 2022.

Great at noticing patterns, spammers changed techniques and made spam comments unnoticeable at times. This is where YouTube’s machine learning model comes in. In order to spot spam comments, YouTube has integrated machine learning spam detection in both video and live stream comments.

Apart from bot comments, YouTube is also full of people that go around abusing creators under their videos, in order to stop abusing YouTube has planned to add warnings and even timeouts from the platform.

The first time a user makes an abusive comment they will get a warning from the platform, if they continue to do it repeatedly, they will go on to be banned from YouTube for 24 hours.

