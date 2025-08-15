ISLAMABAD – The Economic Policy & Business Development Think Tank (EPBD) has launched Pakistan’s first Wealth Perception Index 2025, ranking the country’s top 40 public and private sector conglomerates. It also includes the first-ever list of prospective dollar-billionaire business groups.

The index, released on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, features 20 leading public-listed companies and 20 high-performing private groups. These operate in key sectors, including banking, cement, fertilizer, diversified manufacturing, real estate, FMCG, IT, and media.

EPBD CEO Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera said the rankings highlight the potential of Pakistan’s private sector to lead long-term growth. He stressed that “supportive government policies and an enabling regulatory framework” are crucial for success.

The Top Public-Listed Conglomerates Include:

Fauji Foundation ($5.90bn)

Bestway/UBL Group ($4.51bn)

Yunus Brothers/Lucky Group ($2.59bn)

Nishat Group/MCB ($2.39bn)

Engro Holdings ($2.39bn)

Meezan Bank ($2.38bn)

Arif Habib Group ($1.57bn)

Aga Khan Fund & HBL ($1.56bn)

Attock Group ($1.35bn)

British American Tobacco Pakistan ($1.24bn)

The top 20 prospective dollar-billionaire private groups include Packages Group, Fatima Group, Sapphire Group, Hilton Pharma, Lake City Holdings, MEGA & Pioneer Cement, Jang/Geo Network, Beaconhouse Group, JDW Sugar, Artistic Group, Vision Group/Park View City, US Apparel, Liberty Group, Soorty Group, and Master Group of Industries.

These 40 conglomerates contribute billions in tax revenue and create thousands of jobs. EPBD believes it could double its economic impact within a decade. The think tank has proposed an innovative policy: senior civil servants should complete intensive internships within these corporations to bridge the “policy-business disconnect.”

EPBD also noted the high multiplier effects of banking, cement, fertilizer, and diversified manufacturing. It urged policymakers to prioritize these sectors in the national growth strategy.

The report further highlights the role of women-led enterprises, technology companies like Systems Limited, and foreign-listed firms investing in Pakistan. Sukhera concluded that Pakistan has the entrepreneurial talent to achieve sustained economic transformation if the public and private sectors work in partnership.