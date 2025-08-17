By Manik Aftab ⏐ 6 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Esports World Cup 2025 Turns Sour For Pakistan As Tekken Stars Crash Out

Pakistan’s run at the Esports World Cup 2025 took a disappointing turn as Tekken champions Arslan Ash and Atif Butt were eliminated from the global showdown, dashing hopes for a deep run in the prestigious tournament.

Arslan Ash, widely regarded as one of the best Tekken players in the world, was knocked out by Ulsan in the second phase, finishing 13th overall. His teammate Atif Butt managed to defeat Mangja but fell short against Mulgod, ending his campaign in 10th place.

The outcome marks another tough year for Pakistan’s Tekken talent. Last year, Arslan suffered an early exit after his controller stick broke, while Atif impressed with a runner-up finish that placed him among the best.

Sharing his disappointment on social media, Atif Butt said, “I’m out of EWC, and I know my mistakes cost me a lot this time. I feel disappointed that I couldn’t deliver the win for my fans, but I’m truly grateful for all the support you’ve given me. Honestly, the Korean players are dominating right now, and they are the strongest compared to us at this moment.”

Arslan Ash, who became EVO champion not too long ago, also addressed fans after his exit.

With both players now out, Pakistan’s hopes at the Esports World Cup 2025 rest on future tournaments as fans look forward to their return on the international stage.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

