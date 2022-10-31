Ex US President Donald Trump Applauds Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover

“The platform is now in sane hands” said Donald Trump while commenting on Musk’s Twitter acquisition

Donald J. Trump, an Ex US President and Twitter’s most famous banned user, finally spoke up about Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. Trump applauded Musk’s takeover of the platform and said that it finally is in safe hands now.

“I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country” wrote Trump on his Truth Social account, which is a platform created and run by the Trump Media & Technology Group.

Elon Musk, before buying Twitter, said that he does not believe in permanent suspension. Talking about the permanent suspension of Donald Trump Twitter’s account, Elon said that he will even lift Trump’s Twitter account suspension that was applied on Jan. 6, 2021.

Despite Elon offering to bring back Trump’s Twitter account, no comments about the returning to Twitter have come from Trump’s side. Just a few months ago, Trump said that he will not be returning to Twitter even after his ban is lifted.

The ex-president seems to have a real resentment with the platform. On Friday, Trump wrote that his platform, the ‘Truth Social’ had bigger numbers than all other social platforms including “TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and the rest”.

He also added a little Twitter criticism into his statement saying that “Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better”.

Donald Trump’s Twitter account was banned back in Jan. 6, 2021 amidst the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Twitter leadership believed that Tweets from Trump can cause further damage to the situation thus they gave him a permanent ban.

