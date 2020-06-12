Excise and Taxation Department launch a new management system to facilitate citizens

Punjab Information and Technology Board has collaborated with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department and created an appointment management system that is working in the 9 divisional regions of Punjab.

The newly introduced a new appointment management system for facilitating the citizens during the COVID-19 nationwide health crisis. Last week the director of Excise and Taxation department Abdullah Khan said that only the motor branch has been opened for the citizens.

The excise and Taxation department has issued a procedure through which citizens will be able to utilize the service. The facility is available for cities like Bahawalpur, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad.

Once the online appointment has been scheduled users will then get the confirmation message on the registered mobile number after which the user can visit the excise office on the due time and date. On the launch of the Appointment Management system, the Excise secretory discouraged the agent mafia and also help in staying safe from the COVID-19 infection via social distancing, adding that the system would also get rid of the hassle of waiting in long queues.

From registration of the vehicle to payment of Token Tax, this website is helpful in every task that was once done in the taxation office. For paying the token Tax users can utilize the ePay Punjab app in the system. For more information dial 0800 08786

