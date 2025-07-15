By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 3 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Facebook Cracks Down On Spam Deletes 10 Million Fake Profiles

Meta is launching a major spam cleanup of Facebook, removing 10 million fake profiles and half a million spam accounts during the first half of 2025. The move is the latest in its effort to protect original creators and improve user experience by demoting low-quality content and limiting monetization for repeat offenders.

Meta Declares War on Plagiarized and Repetitive Content

These efforts ramp up Meta’s war on “unoriginal” content such as reuse of videos, images, or text without adding creative value. Posts that are repetitive or plagiarized are increasingly being flagged by Facebook’s systems, which clamp down on spammy behavior and fake engagement.

Coordinated Spam Networks Under Fire as Reach and Revenue Cut

Meta’s methods include reducing the reach of suspect accounts, stripping monetization eligibility, and actively dismantling coordinated networks that flood feeds with duplicate material. In 2024 alone, the company dismantled over 100 million fake pages and 23 million impersonator profiles.

Half a Million Spam Accounts Hit with Demotion Penalties

Meta has confirmed that alongside profile removals, about 500,000 accounts exhibiting spammy behavior such as incessant copy pasted posts or imposter activity had comments demoted and distribution limited.

The platform aims to ensure original creators receive proper visibility and recognition, rather than being drowned out by low-effort content.

The company is also testing attribution tools that link derivative content back to its original source, giving creators the credit and accountability they deserve when others reuse their work.

