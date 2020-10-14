Facebook hosts Hello Pakistan with Pakistan’s Authorized Sales Partner Dial Zero

[Karachi, October 14, 2020]: Facebook hosted a virtual launch event to introduce Dial Zero, their Authorized Sales Partner for Pakistan, to the local market. Both companies discussed this first of its kind partnership for the country along with educating attendees about Facebook’s various new services being offered for local businesses including localised account management, local billing in Pakistan Rupee, Facebook product education, and prioritised customer support.

The event briefing covered topics related to creative excellence, changing consumer behaviour and making an impact using Facebook Ads, and concluded with a panel discussion related to the State of Digital Advertising in Pakistan by industry experts including leaders from Unilever Pakistan and East River.

“Facebook strongly values Pakistan as a market, which is why we constantly seek ways to connect with our local stakeholders. This partnership with Dial Zero is yet another milestone towards providing a more customised solution for businesses in Pakistan looking to advertise. As our Authorized Sales Partner, Dial Zero has been providing impeccable support to local businesses and agencies, which we believe will only grow stronger in the coming years” said Jordi Fornies, Director of Emerging Markets for APAC at Facebook.

“It is an incredible opportunity for not only us but for the people of Pakistan that Facebook has decided to roll out this initiative. The need for Facebook local market presence was at its utmost peak. We believe this partnership will prove to be immensely beneficial for all the stakeholders involved. As the Authorized Sales Partner for Facebook, we look forward to facilitating our digital ecosystem by enabling individuals, small and medium sized businesses and industry giants. Our vision is to grow the digital landscape of Pakistan to its maximum potential. It is going to be an exciting journey for everyone here at Dial Zero and Facebook and even more so for our clients and agency partners.” said Zameer Qureshi, CEO of Dial Zero Pvt Ltd.

Dial Zero was appointed as its Authorized Sales Partner by Facebook in June earlier this year to provide support and market expertise to businesses and agencies in Pakistan through various channels such as programs, trainings and workshops. The company brings to the table their own knowledge of the local market as well as Facebook’s different offerings and tools, which makes them the perfect business partner for the entire digital advertising ecosystem in Pakistan.

