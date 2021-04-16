Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp Shut Till 3pm in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to stop all social interactions in the country from 11am-3pm, Friday, the Interior Ministry said.

The ministry has stated that the Pakistan Telecommunication (PTA) has been directed to stay down and shut the services of Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, and Telegram and Twitter in the country.

“….complete access to social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and Telegram) may be blocked from 1100hrs to 1500hrs on 16th April 2021 across the country,” – statement issued by the ministry to chairman PTA.

“In order to maintain public order and safety, access to certain social media applications has been restricted temporarily,” sources within the PTA said.

Any coverage on the media about TLP has been banned. PEMRA – Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, had taken strict actions condoning the publicizing of any news related to the acts of terrorism spread by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). They have been in a three-day long protest nationwide, disturbing the peace of the country.

The notice by PEMRA said, “Regulation 18(h) of PEMRA (Television Broadcast Station Operation) Regulation, 2012 and Clause 16 of Electronic Media Code of Conduct, 2015 requires that programs conform to the laws of the country.”

“Moreover, Clause 3 (3) of Electronic Media Code of Conduct, 2015 prohibits media coverage to proscribed organizations,” it stated.

So if you’re wondering why you aren’t getting any notifications of your phone or why your WhatsApp messages aren’t being delivered, it is because on the social media ban throughout the country today!