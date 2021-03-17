Facebook is ending Watch Party feature on April 16th

Facebook’s Watch Party feature which allowed users to watch videos together will soon be ending by April 16, 2021. Facebook has not yet disclosed the reason behind the removal of this feature which was initially announced in 2018.

During the on-going pandemic situation, Watch Party was a useful tool that allowed users to stay connected with each other by watching videos and movies together online. It was another new way of staying connected with friends and family.

Those who had previously used Watch Party before had received an email from Facebook which states the following:

“We are sending you this email because you have previously hosted a watch party on Facebook. We would like to inform you that starting from 16 April 2021, Watch Party will no longer be available on Facebook. This means that you will no longer be able to create or view watch parties across Pages, profiles, or groups, and all previous watch parties will no longer be available to rewatch.”

It then further adds links to instructions where users can download past Watch Party posts of comments which will be available till April 15, 2021.

To know how to download past Watch Party videos, click here.