Facebook launches Avatars in Pakistan

Facebook has officially launched Avatars in Pakistan. The social network issued an announcement which stated:

“We’ve been rolling out Avatars in several countries around the world, and are excited to launch in Pakistan. With so much of our lives taking place online right now, we’re giving people a way to convey their authentic identity when expressing themselves on Facebook.”

Avatar feature will allow users to create a digital persona that’s uniquely representative of them and will enable them to share a range of emotions and expressions in a fun and personalised way via stickers in comments, Messenger, and stories.

How to create your avatar:

The Avatar creator enables people to customize how they want to represent themselves across many dimensions such as facial features, hair, and outfits (to name a few!). This creator can be accessed from Bookmarks in your FB app, as well as from the comment composer. It’s also easy to access the avatar creator from someone else’s avatar shared across Facebook.

To create your avatar, use your mobile device and go to the Facebook or Messenger comment composer, click on the “smiley” button, and then the sticker tab. Click “Create Your Avatar”! Or find the avatar creator in the Bookmarks section in your Facebook app. (Note: Avatar creation from Messenger is currently only available on Android, but will be rolled on iOS soon.)

