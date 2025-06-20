By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Facebook Rolls Out Passkey Login For Ios And Android

Facebook has officially introduced passkey support for mobile users, enhancing login security on both iOS and Android devices. This move marks a major step in shifting away from traditional passwords and toward safer, more seamless authentication.



What Are Passkeys?

Passkeys offer an advanced method for logging into apps. Instead of relying on passwords, they use:

  • Face ID or Touch ID
  • A PIN
  • Or a physical security key

This method requires physical access to your phone, making it far more difficult for cybercriminals to breach your account remotely.

According to Facebook, “passkeys will soon be available on iOS and Android mobile devices for Facebook, and we will begin rolling out passkeys to Messenger in the coming months. The same passkey you set up for Facebook will also work on Messenger once this capability launches.”

Standard username and password logins can be vulnerable to phishing and hacks. Passkeys eliminate this risk by removing the need for passwords entirely.



Facebook emphasized that the update makes it “harder for bad actors to remotely access your accounts.”

Facebook is also expanding passkey usage beyond logins. Passkeys will soon allow users to auto-fill payment information when making purchases via Meta Pay. This improves both security and convenience when shopping within Meta’s platforms.

How to Set Up Your Passkey

Getting started with passkeys is simple:

  • Open Settings in your Facebook app.
  • Go to the Accounts Centre.
  • Tap the new “passkey” option.
  • Set up your preferred authentication method.

Once configured, you can start logging in with your passkey immediately.

Not ready to switch? That’s okay. Facebook confirms you can still use your password or other login methods, especially if you’re on a device that doesn’t support passkeys.

Facebook joins a growing list of tech companies embracing passkey technology. By reducing dependence on passwords, Meta aims to boost user protection and simplify access across its platforms.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

