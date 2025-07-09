As if Pakistanis weren’t getting scammed enough, a sophisticated Imtiaz Store backpack scam is making the rounds on Facebook. Essentially some elements are duping unsuspecting users with fake emotional stories and promises of near-free North Face backpacks.

The fraud campaign uses bogus employee firings, fake sponsored ads, and phishing websites to collect sensitive personal and financial data.

Imtiaz Backpack Scam; Sob Story Works Charms

In the now-viral scam, fake posts claim a former employee or family member was wronged by Imtiaz. One common post reads:

“My father gave 7 years to Imtiaz and they threw him out at 50. So here’s a hidden link employees use to get free backpacks.”

These stories are often posted from fake female accounts and are strategically crafted to trigger sympathy. They direct users to click a link, answer a few questions, and pay PKR 560 online to “claim” a North Face backpack. The original North Face backpacks cost $70-90, which is around PKR 20,000. Even a first copy is around PKR 4,000-6,000 in the thrift markets, making it highly unlikely to be of such a low, upfront cost.

However, as all scams go, victims never receive anything. Even after paying the amount demanded. The websites involved, including suspicious domains like feedback-quize.com/imtiaz-promotion.pk, are not affiliated with Imtiaz Stores.

Fake Imtiaz Mart Websites Harvest VISA Card Credentials

Facebook users warn the websites demand full credit or debit card details, including CVV codes, making them especially dangerous.

One concerned observer, identifying as a media analyst, shared:

“This is a complete scam pretending to be from Imtiaz Mall. They are collecting VISA info and posting hundreds of fake comments to look real.”

Others report that even if the card is not charged immediately, the information is likely stored or sold to third-party fraud networks. Some have already seen unauthorized activity on their accounts.

Some others were quick to get on the scam, and started trolling the original poster. One of the most liked comment under one such Facebook post read:

Bro can you send pic of the backpack? I just want to see once before ordering na . Thanks yaar!

Imtiaz Backpack Scam: Official Store Statement

Imtiaz Stores has publicly addressed scams of such nature, stating:

“These links are not from Imtiaz.”

“We never offer prizes through personal messages.”

“Only trust announcements from verified Imtiaz pages.”

The brand is urging users to avoid clicking links received on Facebook or Messenger and to report any suspicious activity immediately. The post also addresses some other potential scams offering consumers lucky draws and prize wins after filing a form on shady websites.

Must-Knows for Pak Netizens

These scams are dangerous because they weaponize emotion by using sympathy as a lure to override logic. The format is always similar:

A heartfelt story of injustice or mistreatment

A too-good-to-be-true offer disguised as an insider secret

A fake quiz or form demanding sensitive info

A wave of fake comments pretending the scam is real

Imtiaz Backpack Scam Alert: What’s Next?

If you have interacted with such posts or filled out a fake form, immediately contact your bank, monitor your statements, and consider freezing your card. Also warn friends and family, particularly older users, who are more frequently targeted.

It is also important to mention here that this is not the first time Imtiaz Stores has to deal with scams. Multiple free gift card scams have made news a few years back, with the same luring website baits. These offered Rs. 150,000 Imtiaz gift cards to naive users to dupe.

Netizens are cautioned: if it sounds too generous, too emotional, and too secret to be real, it is probably a scam. Stay alert. Think before you click.