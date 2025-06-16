By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Fauji Fertilizer Shows Interest In Pia Privatization

ISLAMABAD: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (PSX: FFC) has officially shown interest in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) privatization, marking a significant step toward diversifying its investment portfolio.



According to a disclosure at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the development was confirmed during FFC’s 234th Board of Directors meeting held on June 13, 2025. The board approved submitting an Expression of Interest (EOI) and prequalification documents to the Privatization Commission, aligning with the government’s ongoing privatization strategy.

The move underscores Fauji Fertilizer’s interest in PIA privatization as it seeks to evaluate the national airline’s potential as a strategic investment. FFC also plans to carry out comprehensive due diligence to assess financial viability and alignment with its long-term growth objectives.

The government is actively seeking credible investors to take over stakes in PIA as part of its broader plan to enhance the operational and financial efficiency of state-owned enterprises. By inviting private sector players like FFC, authorities aim to revive the airline through improved governance and capital inflows.



With this latest step, Fauji Fertilizer’s interest in PIA privatization places it among the key contenders participating in the government’s divestment process, which aims to reduce fiscal strain from loss-making public entities.

Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

