Fawad Chaudhry Congratulated Attock oil for launching the first EV Charging station

Pakistan is taking steps when it comes to technological advancements. The country is trying to move forward when it comes to transferring to sustainable energy and effectual modes of transportation so that decrement in air pollution is observed.

On Monday the Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry tweeted regarding the launch of the first electric charging station in the Federal capital of Pakistan Islamabad. The station is built by a popular oil and gas company in the country known as ‘Attock Oil’. The charging station can be accessed in the region of Jinnah Avenue.

Fawad also said that the station was one of the initiates of the Ministry of Information and Technology for promoting the electronic vehicle as a potent means of transportation in Pakistan. Electric vehicles have been in the debate of the auto industry for a long time but one cannot deny the fact that EVs are the best eco-friendly solution to the air pollution problems.

The tweet by Fawad read: “Extremely excited to see the launching of first Electric Car Charging Station in Islamabad #AttockOil is opening flagship EV charging facility at Jinnah Avenue Islamabad. This was another target of MinistryofST to encourage E vehicles as future transportation.”

Many countries have been adversely affected due to rapid climatic change. Pakistan holds one of the top positions in this manner. According to the Environment Protection Department, if the country does not switch the means of transportation soon to eco-friendly alternatives, Pakistan might face several natural disasters stimulated by air pollution only.

