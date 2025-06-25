By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Fbr Extends Sales Tax System Integration Deadline

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced extended deadlines for both corporate and non-corporate sales tax registered persons to complete their system integration.



According to fresh instructions issued to field formations on Tuesday, the FBR has granted a one-month extension for taxpayers required to integrate with its electronic system.

  • Corporate sales tax registered persons must now complete their integration by July 1, 2025.
  • Non-corporate sales tax registered persons have until August 1, 2025, to comply.

The extension has been provided under Section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, which allows the FBR to issue such directives. The updated integration process is to be carried out through either a licensed integrator or PRAL, in accordance with Rule 150Q of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006.

This extension provides businesses with additional time to ensure compliance and technical readiness as Pakistan continues its efforts toward a fully digitized tax environment.

FBR, Sales Tax
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

New Court Ruling Brings Big Changes To Openais Chat History

New Court Ruling Brings Big Changes to OpenAI’s Chat History

Windows 10 Refuses To Die Microsoft Extends Support Again

Windows 10 Refuses to Die—Microsoft Extends Support Again!

China Agrees To Partial Debt Rescheduling For Pakistan

China Approves Partial Rescheduling of $1.8 Billion Debt for Pakistan

Serena Underpass Collapse Sparks Outrage Against Cda

Serena Underpass Floods After 1st monsoon Rain, Sparks Outrage

Free Vehicle Emission Testing Deadline Extended Again In Punjab

Free Vehicle Emission Testing Deadline Extended Again in Punjab

Japanese Firm Signs 440m Deal For Reko Diq Mining Project

Japanese Firm Signs $440M Deal for Reko Diq Mining Project

Govt Revises Eligibility Criteria For Buying Cars And Property

Govt Tightens Used Car Import Policy in Pakistan (No Tax Exemption)

Chrome For Android Lets You Move Address Bar To Bottom

Chrome for Android Lets You Move Address Bar to Bottom

Apple Faces Backlash Over Apple Wallet Ad For F1 Movie

Apple Faces Backlash Over Apple Wallet Ad for ‘F1’ Movie

A Spyware Is Stealing Your Private Photos And You Mightve Helped It

A Spyware Is Stealing Your Private Photos And You Might’ve Helped It

Imitating Fortnite Call Of Duty Season 4 Adds Beavis Butthead

Imitating Fortnite, Call of Duty: Season 4 Adds “Beavis & Butt‑Head”

How To Claim Unclaimed Deposits In Pakistan Sbp Issues Refund Guidelines

Unclaimed Bank Deposits Moved to SBP: Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Your Funds

Apples Icloud Goes Dark For Five Hours Users Hit Hard

Apple’s iCloud Goes Dark for Five Hours: Users Hit Hard