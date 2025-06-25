Fbr Extends Sales Tax System Integration Deadline

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced extended deadlines for both corporate and non-corporate sales tax registered persons to complete their system integration.







According to fresh instructions issued to field formations on Tuesday, the FBR has granted a one-month extension for taxpayers required to integrate with its electronic system.

Corporate sales tax registered persons must now complete their integration by July 1, 2025.

Non-corporate sales tax registered persons have until August 1, 2025, to comply.

The extension has been provided under Section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, which allows the FBR to issue such directives. The updated integration process is to be carried out through either a licensed integrator or PRAL, in accordance with Rule 150Q of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006.

This extension provides businesses with additional time to ensure compliance and technical readiness as Pakistan continues its efforts toward a fully digitized tax environment.