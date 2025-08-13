By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Fbr Faces Pressure To Fix Income Tax Return System Ahead Of 2025 Filing Deadline

Taxpayers and experts are urging Pakistan’s Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to urgently address serious issues with the Iris e-filing portal, ahead of the upcoming filing deadline for the 2025 tax year. Complaints have flooded in over system glitches, submission failures, and confusing workflows.

FBR System Failures Disrupt Tax Filing

Users routinely encounter error messages during return submission, with some experiencing system timeouts and data loss. These technical roadblocks have delayed thousands of filings this season. Tax professionals warn that unless FBR fixes the portal, they risk higher rates of late submissions and penalties.

Experts Demand Clear Improvements

Accountancy bodies and tax consultants have asked FBR to implement swift fixes, expand submission windows, and provide a dedicated helpline to assist troubled filers. They emphasize that without a user-friendly system, even diligent taxpayers may fail to file on time.

Tax Base Grows, but Frustration Mounts

Pakistan’s active taxpayer base recently surpassed 7.3 million, driven by digital services expansion and bank transaction data. Yet, frustrations with the e-filing experience threaten to undermine compliance efforts. Analysts fear that prolonged tech issues could erode public trust and lower overall tax morale.

FBR Response and Sector Watch

FBR has acknowledged user feedback and confirmed ongoing updates to the Iris portal. Officials insist they are enhancing server capacity, patching bugs, and improving interface navigation. Meanwhile, fixed deadlines remain in place, so swift action is critical.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

