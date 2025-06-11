By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Fbr Imposes 10 Duty On Satellite Mobile Phones In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will charge Customs Duty of 10 percent on the import of ‘Satellite mobile phone, whether or not functional on cellular networks’ according to the revised Pakistan Customs Tariff PCT 2025-26.



Plant, machinery, and production line equipment used for the manufacturing of mobile phones have been allowed at zero percent import duty. This exemption is available to local manufacturers of mobile phones duly certified by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Zero percent Customs Duty would be charged on the import of Cellular mobile phones in CKD/SKD condition. This is a condition to the

  • If imported by local assemblers/ manufacturers, duly certified by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), subject to quota determination by the Input Output Coefficient Organization (IOCO),
  • Imports shall be subject to the production of a type approval certificate from PTA.
  • Local assemblers/ manufacturers shall furnish a consignment-wise NOC from PTA.

FBR, Pakistan Customs Tariff, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)
