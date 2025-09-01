By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 2 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Mandatory Fbr E Invoicing Begins For All Sales Tax Registered Entities

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced a new awareness campaign to help taxpayers with the process of filing income tax returns. Under this initiative, FBR will directly contact citizens through official phone calls, providing guidance about the new income tax filing portal and the importance of timely compliance.

According to the announcement, calls will be made only from dedicated numbers, and taxpayers are advised to treat this communication as authentic and purely informational. The campaign is designed to simplify the tax filing process, educate taxpayers, and encourage greater participation in Pakistan’s digital tax system.

This step is part of FBR’s broader strategy to enhance tax compliance, improve transparency, and expand the tax net. Experts believe the campaign will not only reduce confusion but also increase trust between taxpayers and the institution, particularly at a time when fiscal reforms remain a top priority for the government.

For queries or further assistance, citizens can contact the official FBR helpline at 051-111-772-772.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

