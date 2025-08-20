Fbr Rolls Out Simplified Electronic Tax Return Form

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has officially notified the simplified electronic tax return form for the tax year 2025, introducing an easier and more automated process for individual taxpayers.

According to the notification, the simplified electronic income tax return form was finalized through SRO1561 of 2025 after a 40-day consultation period, following the release of its draft on July 7 for public feedback. The form is currently available only in English, while the Urdu version is still awaited despite earlier commitments by the government.

Weeks of delays in finalizing the form had caused uncertainty among taxpayers, which has now been addressed with the official release. The new interactive system is designed with eight digital windows, each featuring a single input column, to make filing step by step and user-friendly.

The simplified electronic income tax return form features an auto-fill mechanism that integrates data on purchases, assets, and tax deductions at source. For example, entering an employer’s name automatically displays deduction details, while withholding taxes linked to a filer’s CNIC will also appear. Similarly, bank account details will show closing balances, and registered purchases will auto-populate to minimize manual input.

Who Can Use the Electronic Tax Return Form?

The form applies to salaried individuals with additional rental income and small businesses within a defined threshold. Those exceeding the threshold will be redirected to the standard filing system.

Alongside SRO1562 of 2025, the FBR has also rolled out simplified electronic return forms for salaried individuals, companies, associations of persons (AOPs), and professionals. The initiative aims to enhance transparency and streamline tax compliance.

The FBR has further made it mandatory for resident taxpayers with overseas assets to submit an “Electronic Foreign Income and Assets Declaration,” requiring disclosures of foreign rental properties, business income, bank accounts, and investments. Separate return forms have also been issued for non-residents with no Pakistan-source income, traders, SMEs, and manufacturers.

Under the Income Tax Ordinance, the deadline for filing remains September 30, urging taxpayers to utilize the simplified system to complete their returns on time.