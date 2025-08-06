By Manik Aftab ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Fbr Sales Tax Integration Now Mandatory For Service Providers

Pakistan’s apex tax body has further extended the FBR sales tax deadline for June 2025 returns. Taxpayers now have more time to submit returns if they deposit their tax dues within the original deadline.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has once again pushed the sales tax and excise duty deadline for June 2025 returns. The original deadline was July 18, 2025. It was first extended to August 4, and now, taxpayers can file returns until August 8, 2025. However, this extension applies only if the due sales tax amount is paid on time.

The FBR issued clear instructions to Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue. These include Large Taxpayers Offices (LTOs), Medium Taxpayers Offices (MTOs), Corporate Tax Offices (CTOs), and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs). The goal is to facilitate businesses facing filing issues while ensuring tax payments are made promptly.

Under section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, and section 43 of the Federal Excise Act, 2005, the FBR holds the authority to extend deadlines. They have exercised these powers to provide relief in submission timelines, but payment deadlines remain unchanged.

This extension of the FBR sales tax deadline aims to reduce procedural hurdles for taxpayers. It allows businesses more time to comply without affecting the government’s tax collection schedule.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

