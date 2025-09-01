The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has cancelled Fiber Link’s license following numerous consumer complaints and repeated non-compliance with its directives.

The PTA issued an enforcement order against Fiber Link (Pvt.) Limited under section 23 of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act, 1996. The decision came after prolonged hearings and multiple warnings related to service disruptions and consumer grievances.

Fiber Link, which held non-exclusive licenses (LL-71-2018/LTR and LL-71-2018/KTR) to provide telecommunication services, had been directed on several occasions to stop offering annual packages, refund consumers, and resolve pending complaints. Despite assurances, the company failed to deliver refunds and could not provide satisfactory compliance reports to the regulator.

Hearings held on February 27 and May 29, 2025, provided Fiber Link representatives, including CEO Sohail Shahzad and Manager Usman Masroor, further opportunities to address the outstanding issues. However, the company missed deadlines and failed to produce proof of refunds to affected customers.

Following repeated delays, the PTA terminated Fiber Link’s licenses with immediate effect. The regulator has also directed all LDI, LL, TIP, and mobile licensees to suspend telecommunication facilities extended to the company until further notice.

This decisive action highlights the PTA’s commitment to safeguarding consumer rights and ensuring accountability within Pakistan’s broadband sector.