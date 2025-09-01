By Manik Aftab ⏐ 36 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pta License Suspension Hits Another Data Provider

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has cancelled Fiber Link’s license following numerous consumer complaints and repeated non-compliance with its directives.

The PTA issued an enforcement order against Fiber Link (Pvt.) Limited under section 23 of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act, 1996. The decision came after prolonged hearings and multiple warnings related to service disruptions and consumer grievances.

Fiber Link, which held non-exclusive licenses (LL-71-2018/LTR and LL-71-2018/KTR) to provide telecommunication services, had been directed on several occasions to stop offering annual packages, refund consumers, and resolve pending complaints. Despite assurances, the company failed to deliver refunds and could not provide satisfactory compliance reports to the regulator.

Hearings held on February 27 and May 29, 2025, provided Fiber Link representatives, including CEO Sohail Shahzad and Manager Usman Masroor, further opportunities to address the outstanding issues. However, the company missed deadlines and failed to produce proof of refunds to affected customers.

Following repeated delays, the PTA terminated Fiber Link’s licenses with immediate effect. The regulator has also directed all LDI, LL, TIP, and mobile licensees to suspend telecommunication facilities extended to the company until further notice.

This decisive action highlights the PTA’s commitment to safeguarding consumer rights and ensuring accountability within Pakistan’s broadband sector.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pakistans Loan App Boom Financial Lifeline Or Digital Debt Trap
Pakistan’s Loan App Boom: Financial Lifeline or Digital Debt Trap?
New Asia Launches 4 Ramza Models From Rs155000 In Pakistan
New Asia Launches 4 Ramza Models from Rs155,000 in Pakistan
Punjab Green Sticker Crackdown Begins As Deadline Ends
Punjab Green Sticker Crackdown Begins as Deadline Ends
Oppo A6 Max
Oppo A6 Max Launched with a Massive 7,000mAh Battery
Pakistan Post Mail Suspension Hits Us Bound Deliveries After New Taxes
Pakistan Post Mail Suspension Hits US-Bound Deliveries After New Taxes
Honda City Facelift To Debut In Pakistan Next Week After 4 Years
Honda City Facelift to Debut in Pakistan Next Week After 4 Years
New Whatsapp Malware Lets Hackers Spy On Ios And Android Users
New WhatsApp Malware Lets Hackers Spy on iOS and Android Users
Mega Bitcoin Whale Shifts Billions To Ethereum Marking Strategic Market Shift
Mega Bitcoin Whale Shifts Billions to Ethereum, Marking Strategic Market Shift
Ldi Operators Seek Parliamentary Help In Rs78 Billion Pta Dispute
Senate Panel to Review Jazz Audit Report, Spectrum Issues
Tiktok Instagram Revamp Engagement Settings To Broadcast Content Better
TikTok, Instagram Revamp Engagement Settings to Broadcast Content Better
Has Sadapay Introduced Ads On Transaction Screens Lets Break It Down
Has Sadapay Introduced Ads On Transaction Screens? Let’s Break it Down
Punjab Online Textbooks Now Free For All Students
Punjab Online Textbooks Now Downloadable for Free
Atlas Honda Rolls Out Three Cg125 2026 Models In Pakistan
Atlas Honda Rolls Out Three CG125 2026 Models in Pakistan