Finance Bill 2025 Grants Tax Exemptions To 50 Entities

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Bill 2025–26, recently approved by Parliament and now awaiting the signature of President Asif Ali Zardari, introduces more than 50 tax exemptions.

This marks a significant shift from earlier tax credit provisions to full tax waivers for a range of government, charitable, and development organizations.

These exemptions cover:

Pensions for a former president and his widow

Government entities, including SBP, WAPDA, FBR Foundation, and PCSIR

Charity and disaster relief funds, such as the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund-2020 and the PM Special Fund for Terror Victims

Developmental and educational organizations, like NEST, BEEF, AKDN institutions, and Karandaaz Pakistan

International and Islamic financial bodies, including IFC, AIIB, ADB, and OIC-affiliated groups

Military welfare foundations, such as Fauji Foundation, Army Welfare Trust, and Army Officers Benevolent Fund (including Olympic medal awards)

These exemptions are intended to strengthen efforts in charity, education, disaster relief, infrastructure, and rural development, while maintaining fiscal oversight.

List of 50+ Tax-Exempt Entities in Finance Bill 2025–26

# Exempt Entity 1 Former President’s Pension 2 Former President’s Widow’s Pension 3 State Bank of Pakistan 4 SBP Banking Services Corporation 5 FBR Foundation 6 Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) 7 WAPDA 8 Corporatized entities of WAPDA 9 Pakistan Agricultural Research Council 10 Prime Minister’s Special Fund for Terror Victims 11 CM (Punjab) Relief Fund for IDPs of NWFP 12 National Disaster Risk Management Fund 13 Supreme Court – Diamer Bhasha & Mohmand Dams Fund 14 Prime Minister’s COVID‑19 Pandemic Relief Fund‑2020 15 National Endowment Scholarship for Talent (NEST) 16 Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan 17 Privatisation Commission of Pakistan 18 Audit Oversight Board 19 SC Water Conservation Account 20 Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) 21 Fauji Foundation 22 Army Welfare Trust 23 Public Private Partnership Authority 24 Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Institute of Trauma, Karachi 25 National Memorial Bab-e-Pakistan Trust 26 Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund 27 National Rural Support Programme 28 Karandaaz Pakistan (from TY 2015) 29 Institutions of the Aga Khan Development Network (Pakistan) 30 International Finance Corporation (IFC) 31 Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) 32 Saarc Energy Centre 33 Asian Development Bank (ADB) 34 International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation 35 Islamic Corporation for Development of Private Sector 36 ECO Trade and Development Bank 37 Islamic Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OIC) 38 Export‑Import Bank of Pakistan 39 Deposit Protection Corporation 40 WAPDA First Sukuk Company Ltd 41 Pakistan Domestic Sukuk Company Ltd 42 WAPDA Second Sukuk Company Ltd 43 Pakistan International Sukuk Company Ltd 44 Second Pakistan International Sukuk Co. Ltd 45 Third Pakistan International Sukuk Co. Ltd 46 Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates Co. Ltd (INPCCL) 47 Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company Ltd 48 Pakistan Global Sukuk Programme Company Ltd 49 Army Officers Benevolent Fund/Beneaved Family Scheme 50 Any Olympic medal monetary award to Pakistani sportspersons 51 PM’s Relief Fund for Floods, Earthquakes & Disasters

The tax exemption for the Army Officers Benevolent Fund also covers sums awarded to Pakistan’s Olympic medallists, effective from the tax year 2025.

Why It Matters?