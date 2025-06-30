Finance Bill 2025 Grants Tax Exemptions to 50+ Entities
ISLAMABAD: The Finance Bill 2025–26, recently approved by Parliament and now awaiting the signature of President Asif Ali Zardari, introduces more than 50 tax exemptions.
This marks a significant shift from earlier tax credit provisions to full tax waivers for a range of government, charitable, and development organizations.
These exemptions cover:
- Pensions for a former president and his widow
- Government entities, including SBP, WAPDA, FBR Foundation, and PCSIR
- Charity and disaster relief funds, such as the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund-2020 and the PM Special Fund for Terror Victims
- Developmental and educational organizations, like NEST, BEEF, AKDN institutions, and Karandaaz Pakistan
- International and Islamic financial bodies, including IFC, AIIB, ADB, and OIC-affiliated groups
- Military welfare foundations, such as Fauji Foundation, Army Welfare Trust, and Army Officers Benevolent Fund (including Olympic medal awards)
These exemptions are intended to strengthen efforts in charity, education, disaster relief, infrastructure, and rural development, while maintaining fiscal oversight.
List of 50+ Tax-Exempt Entities in Finance Bill 2025–26
|#
|Exempt Entity
|1
|Former President’s Pension
|2
|Former President’s Widow’s Pension
|3
|State Bank of Pakistan
|4
|SBP Banking Services Corporation
|5
|FBR Foundation
|6
|Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR)
|7
|WAPDA
|8
|Corporatized entities of WAPDA
|9
|Pakistan Agricultural Research Council
|10
|Prime Minister’s Special Fund for Terror Victims
|11
|CM (Punjab) Relief Fund for IDPs of NWFP
|12
|National Disaster Risk Management Fund
|13
|Supreme Court – Diamer Bhasha & Mohmand Dams Fund
|14
|Prime Minister’s COVID‑19 Pandemic Relief Fund‑2020
|15
|National Endowment Scholarship for Talent (NEST)
|16
|Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan
|17
|Privatisation Commission of Pakistan
|18
|Audit Oversight Board
|19
|SC Water Conservation Account
|20
|Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF)
|21
|Fauji Foundation
|22
|Army Welfare Trust
|23
|Public Private Partnership Authority
|24
|Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Institute of Trauma, Karachi
|25
|National Memorial Bab-e-Pakistan Trust
|26
|Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund
|27
|National Rural Support Programme
|28
|Karandaaz Pakistan (from TY 2015)
|29
|Institutions of the Aga Khan Development Network (Pakistan)
|30
|International Finance Corporation (IFC)
|31
|Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)
|32
|Saarc Energy Centre
|33
|Asian Development Bank (ADB)
|34
|International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation
|35
|Islamic Corporation for Development of Private Sector
|36
|ECO Trade and Development Bank
|37
|Islamic Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OIC)
|38
|Export‑Import Bank of Pakistan
|39
|Deposit Protection Corporation
|40
|WAPDA First Sukuk Company Ltd
|41
|Pakistan Domestic Sukuk Company Ltd
|42
|WAPDA Second Sukuk Company Ltd
|43
|Pakistan International Sukuk Company Ltd
|44
|Second Pakistan International Sukuk Co. Ltd
|45
|Third Pakistan International Sukuk Co. Ltd
|46
|Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates Co. Ltd (INPCCL)
|47
|Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company Ltd
|48
|Pakistan Global Sukuk Programme Company Ltd
|49
|Army Officers Benevolent Fund/Beneaved Family Scheme
|50
|Any Olympic medal monetary award to Pakistani sportspersons
|51
|PM’s Relief Fund for Floods, Earthquakes & Disasters
The tax exemption for the Army Officers Benevolent Fund also covers sums awarded to Pakistan’s Olympic medallists, effective from the tax year 2025.
Why It Matters?
- These exemptions accentuate the government’s commitment to development, welfare, education, and infrastructure sectors.
- They represent a policy shift from tax credits to comprehensive exemptions, simplifying financial support.
- The move is expected to boost charity, disaster relief, financial inclusion, and growth in crucial institutions, while ensuring fiscal discipline.
