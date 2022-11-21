Education, News, Technology

First-ever Afghanistan-Made Supercar ‘Mada-9’ Goes Viral on Social Media

Avatar Written by Muhammad Muneeb Ur Rehman · 1 min read>
supercar

A team of supercar enthusiasts and engineers, ENTOP, from Afghanistan has developed a supercar called ‘Mada-9’. A video post of the ‘Mada 9’ sportscar is going viral on social media with people showing appreciation for the effort.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ENTOP, Muhammad Raza Ahmadi, said that the team has been developing the body and engine for the sample car for five years. He said that the team will conclude this project in two weeks and plans to display it in its final form at the Qatar Exhibition.

According to the details, Mada 9 is a supercar prototype built from the ground up at the Navavari Center of Technical and Vocational Education of Afghanistan. It is a product of ENTOP, the IT Ministry, and the Innovation Center of Afghanistan.

According to rumors, it is expected that made in Afghanistan supercar will come with an innovative design. The car has an F1-style pushrod suspension and a mid-engine configuration, with the engine positioned behind the driver. According to the makers, Mada 9 is being produced keeping in consideration the mountainous environment of Afghanistan. The team will put it through a rigorous testing process, before bringing the prototype into production.

The videos revealed by the production team show that Mada 9’s body is made from lightweight composite materials. The car is based on a tubular frame chassis, has F1 style pushrod suspension, and a mid-engine layout — where the engine sits behind the driver.

supercar
Final Car Design Model

The developers claim that Mada 9 is being developed while bearing in mind the hilly terrains of Afghanistan. The team will rigorously test the prototype before eventually putting it into production. The company will share more details about the car upon its official unveiling. Mada 9 is an ambitious project that, albeit without a publically known execution deadline, is a significant milestone for the Afghans.

Read More:

Avatar
Written by Muhammad Muneeb Ur Rehman
Muneeb is a full-time News/Tech writer at TechJuice.pk. He is a passionate follower of the IT progression of Pakistan and the world and wants to educate the people of Pakistan about tech affairs. His favorite part about being a tech writer is tech reviews and giving an honest and clear verdict to his readers.Contact Muneeb on his LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/in/muneeb-ur-rehman-b5ab45240/ Profile
WhatsApp Web screen lock

WhatsApp May Soon Have a Screen Lock for Web Users

in News, Social Media, Technology
Nov 21, 2022  ·  
worldcup

Elon Musk Promised Live WorldCup Coverage And Commentary But Nothing Happened

in News, Social Media
Nov 21, 2022  ·  

Updated PTA Taxes For iPhone X,XR,XS and XS Max

in Mobile, News
Nov 21, 2022  ·  
Up Next: Turkey’s 5th Gen TF-X Fighter Jet Arrives In Pakistan Defense Expo