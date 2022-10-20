First Space Tourist of The World Books a Ride For The Moon With His Wife

Details indicate that Tito’s SpaceX flight journey will take a week and the rocket will travel within 200 kilometers of the moon

First space tourist Dennis Tito along with his wife Akiko has signed up to fly around the moon and explore space on a firm’s Starship rocket. Owned by SpaceX, the starship rocket will take the couple to and back from the moon.

Billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX broke the news about Dennis and his upcoming flight on the moon on Wednesday.

According to news sources, Tito is an Engineer turned financial analyst and is aged 82 at the moment. With Tito purchasing the SpaceX moon adventure, he has become the first private individual to pay for a trip to space. “Dennis and Akiko Tito are the first two crew members on Starship’s second commercial space flight around the moon”, news source SpaceX.

This is not the first time Tito is leaving for an adventure into space. Back in 2001, when Tito was around 60 year old he paid Russia’s Soyuz TM-32 around $20 million and spent nearly 8 days aboard the international space station.

Details indicate that Tito’s SpaceX flight journey will take a week. The rocket will be traveling within 200 kilometers of the moon, however it will not land on the surface of the moon. SpaceX has not announced when this journey will commence, but since the news is out people are expecting the first commercial space flight to take place in a few months.

Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk is ambitious to ferry humans and cargo to the Moon and Mars. World’s richest and successful man claims his aims to be so high that he’d be able to send the rocket to orbit for the first time.

He wants to do this as fast as he can and hopes to achieve his goal till next month.

SpaceX, Richard Branson founded Virgin Galactic and several other companies are in a race of converting space travel into a reality but up until now Elon seems to be the fastest runner.

