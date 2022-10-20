Instagram is Testing ‘Add Song to Profile’ Feature; Giving Users the ‘MySpace’ Nostalgia

According to details, the feature would appear at the very bottom of the Instagram profile bio

We all have a song that completely resonates with us or just matches our vibe, Instagram may soon allow us to display the song in our bio. According to renowned developer Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram is currently testing a feature that will allow users to add songs in their bio.

Paluzzi, alongside leaking the information on his Twitter handle also attached a few screenshots for the profile song feature. He also said that the feature is currently an ‘internal prototype’. Being an internal prototype means that this feature is not yet tested on users thus it has little guarantee of release.

To add a song into their bio, users will simply have to head over to the edit bio section. Once in the edit bio section, they will have to scroll down and an add music option will appear before them. Users will then be able to select any song they want on their bio from Instagram music.

Paluzzi in his screenshot selected ‘Never gonna give you up’ as the song on his bio. The name of this song indicates that Paluzzi has dropped a subtle hint of the feature becoming a reality in the coming months.

#Instagram keeps working on the ability to add a song 🎶 to your profile 👀 ℹ️ The song can be played in the profile 👇🏻

Facebook has had a similar feature for a while now and users all over the world love to display their favorite songs right under their profile. If the feature soon finds it way onto Instagram, we are sure users would love it the same.

With a songs feature coming in on both Facebook and Instagram, many users from the 2000s are getting a strong nostalgia. This is because ‘MySpace’, one of the most famous social applications of the time, had the same ‘song in profile’ feature.

