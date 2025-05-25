Fly Jinnah Narrowly Avoids Second Air Scare in Just Eight Days

A Fly Jinnah flight narrowly avoided a major tragedy on Saturday as it attempted to land in Lahore amid extreme weather conditions. The aircraft, en route from Karachi to Lahore, encountered a severe storm while preparing to land at Allama Iqbal International Airport.







Due to intense turbulence and highly unstable landing conditions, the pilot of Flight FL-842 was forced to abort the landing and initiate a go-around maneuver to ensure passenger safety.

This latest scare comes less than eight days after a similar emergency involving the same airline. On Sunday of the previous week, a different Fly Jinnah aircraft battled extreme weather conditions while attempting to land in Quetta.

During the earlier incident, the aircraft reportedly attempted to land four times despite being caught in a severe dust storm accompanied by strong winds. Speaking on the situation, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat stated that the plane also faced critically low fuel levels during the ordeal.







Despite these challenges, the pilot successfully managed to land the aircraft, narrowly avoiding a potentially catastrophic outcome.

The back-to-back incidents have raised serious concerns about flight safety protocols in extreme weather and the preparedness of airlines to deal with such emergencies.

While both pilots have been praised for their composure and quick decision-making, aviation experts suggest that improved weather forecasting and air traffic management could play a critical role in preventing similar events in the future.