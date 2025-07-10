By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Fm Shaza Fatima Meets Meta Delegation To Discuss Digitalization And Ai Collaboration
Islamabad, July 10, 2025 – Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, held a meeting today with a high-level delegation from Meta, led by Sarim Aziz, Director of South and Central Asia Public Policy. The discussion focused on advancing digitalisation in Pakistan, exploring the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and enhancing cooperation in public sector innovation and capacity-building.

 

The Minister highlighted the Government’s strong commitment to a Digital Pakistan, noting that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a weekly review meeting on the national transition toward a cashless economy. She reiterated that building a digitally empowered society is central to the Prime Minister’s vision of Digital Nation Pakistan, where emerging technologies play a pivotal role in governance, service delivery, and economic transformation.

 

Meta delegation briefed the Minister on the company’s latest developments in Artificial Intelligence, including the LLaMA open-source models, Generative AI applications for the public sector, and progress on local language models including Urdu. Both sides expressed keen interest in collaborative training initiatives, especially educators, and agreed to explore deeper cooperation in areas of AI adoption, digital skilling, and innovation partnerships to support Pakistan’s evolving digital ecosystem.

Abdul Wasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

