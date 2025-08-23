By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Fortnite Festival Season 10 Promises A Grand Musical Experience

Brace yourselves, Fortnite fans: Festival Season 10 is ramping up the rhythm. All because of the most electrifying artist collaborations to date. Yes, you might have heard: Gorillaz are coming for a virtual concert to Fortnite.

Gorillaz Collaboration Feels Like a Cultural Reset

Fortnite’s Festival mode melds gameplay with global music acts. Previously, Fortnite had music performances by The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, and Metallica.

Now, Season 10 is set to feature Gorillaz, the genre-defying virtual band that blends edgy animation with music. We are truly experiencing creative collision of gaming and modern pop culture that could reshape how we play.

Excitement Builds Through Leaks and Predictions

Leaked assets confirm Gorillaz as the headliners, with Murdoc and Russel heading the Festival Music Pass. 2-D and Noodle will also pop up in the Item Shop separately. Players can jam to songs such as “Clint Eastwood” and “Feel Good Inc.”

More Than Skins: What the Festival Mode Offers Now

Fortnite Festival goes deeper than new aesthetics. It’s a full performance mode (drums, bass, guitar, vocals) with Jam Stages, Battle Stages, and a Music Pass progression system. Each season elevates the stage, and Season 10 promises to crank that dial to 11 with Gorillaz in the mix.

When Does All This Drop?

Alright, here’s the reveal you’ve been waiting for. Season 10 officially launches August 26, with timed servers and patch rollout preparing for a synchronized global debut. The curtains close on October 14, giving players a seven-week window packed with musical mayhem.

If the upcoming Fortnite Festival follows the same trends as past seasons, players can look forward to it kicking off at 9 AM ET (6 PM Pakistan Standard Time) right after patch v37.10, which is set to roll out on the same day.

For those excited about the Gorillaz collaboration in Fortnite, there’s some good news: the XP remains consistent across all game modes. This means you can dive into any mode you like, grind through the pass, and still unlock everything it has to offer!

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

