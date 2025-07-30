By Areeba Ahmed ⏐ 7 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Galaxy S26 Ultra To Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 And One Ui 8 5

A few months ago, we got our hands on the first firmware file for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. It revealed that the phone will run Android 16-based One UI 8.5 software.

However, that was just a start, as the recent leaked firmware files show that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will probably be released with the successor of the Snapdragon 8 Elite next year and will come with One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 out of the box.

This seems to align with a recent leak by Ice Universe showcasing Samsung’s software update plan to prioritize the foldables with the newest One UI version and refining it for the Galaxy S lineup.

The firmware file is available on Samsung’s server, which means the tech company is already planning to develop One UI 8.5 for its upcoming S26 series.

The firmware also reads the PMK8850 serial number, which is most likely Qualcomm’s upcoming next-generation flagship chipset. Since the S25 Ultra comes with Snapdragon 8 Elite, aka 8750, in its firmware, it’s likely safe to assume that the S26 Ultra will remain with Qualcomm’s chip.

It is safe to say that all three Galaxy S phones will be driven by the Snapdragon; however, the S26+ and the base S26 will most probably sport the company’s new Exynos 2600 SoC, which is said to deliver good CPU and GPU performance.

Furthermore, another recent rumor asserts that Samsung has also devised a means of keeping the Exynos 2600 cooler. Additionally, it is said that Samsung will bring a thinner and lighter flagship with key upgrades to its screen, cameras, and charging speed, which will bring a storm in the mobile industry.

Additional Features

Earlier, rumors claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could finally upgrade to 65W wired charging. However, a new leak now claims it may support only 60W instead. While 60W is a step up from the previous 45W, it’s still not a massive leap. Still, the increase in charging speed could appeal to users wanting faster top-ups.

The reports also mention that the S26 Ultra would feature a larger 5,500 mAh battery. That would be a 10% increase compared to the 5,000 mAh cell in the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Despite the mix of rumors, one point is becoming clear. The S26 Ultra likely won’t lead the market in battery capacity or charging speed. As the launch nears, more leaks may clarify what Samsung truly plans.

Areeba Ahmed

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pakistan Us Push Ahead With Trade Talks Amid Tariff Challenges
Trump Seals Trade Deal with Pakistan, Slaps Heavy Tariffs on India
Pakistan
Pakistan to Launch Remote Sensing Satellite at 6:45 AM from China
Pakistan Proposes 5 Digital Services Tax In Fy2025 26 Budget
FBR Exempts Foreign‑Supplied Digital Goods from 5% “Digital Presence” Tax
Xiaomi Redmi 15 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 15 5G Launch Date Confirmed with Design and Key Specs
Pak Govt
Pak Govt to Digitize Services Under $77M World Bank Project
Pakistan
Pak Govt Approves First-Ever AI Policy to Drive Innovation and Tech Growth
Honor Power
Honor Power 2 May Launch with Massive 10,000mAh Battery
Nadra
How to Apply for Vehicle and Arms Licenses Using NADRA’s Mobile App
Youtube Introduces Ai Driven Age Verification System
YouTube Introduces AI-Driven Age Verification System
Meta To Let Candidates Use Ai During Job Interviews
Meta to Let Candidates Use AI During Job Interviews
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Likely to Miss Out on 65W Fast Charging
Federal Cabinet Set To Approve Pakistans First Ever National Ai Policy
Federal Cabinet Set to Approve Pakistan’s First Ever National AI Policy
Federal Cabinet
Federal Cabinet Approves Landmark Pakistan’s First Green Building Code