Gb Police Enforce Tiktok Ban

The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Police has enforce a ban on TikTok across the force, instructing all officers and staff to stop using the app in order to uphold discipline, uniformity, and dignity.

According to an official circular issued by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the GB Police TikTok ban applies to all ranks. The notification emphasized that continued use of the app would undermine the force’s image and warned that any violation would be dealt with strictly.

District police officers and unit commanders were directed to circulate the order to their teams without delay. Officials stated that ignoring the directive would be “viewed seriously” and could result in disciplinary proceedings.

The decision aligns with a nationwide trend of restricting police use of social media. In July 2025, the Islamabad Capital Police announced a detailed social media policy barring officers from posting personal views online without prior departmental approval. The policy also prohibited appearing in uniform on social platforms for personal promotion.

Earlier, in September 2024, the Punjab Police prohibited on-duty officers from using TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram following instructions from the chief minister’s office. Similarly, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police last year banned personnel across the province from using TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and even WhatsApp.

By enforcing the TikTok ban, the GB Police join other provincial and federal departments in tightening restrictions on officers’ online activity to protect institutional integrity and discipline.