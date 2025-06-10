Gemini Gets Smarter Schedule Your Ai Like A Personal Assistant

Google is pushing Gemini closer to its vision of a truly proactive assistant with the release of a new feature called Scheduled Actions.







This update to the Gemini mobile app aims to make the AI less reactive and more forward-thinking, essentially planning your day before you even ask.

What are Scheduled Actions?

Scheduled Actions allows users to automate recurring tasks without needing to prompt Gemini every time. Want updates in your inbox every morning or weekly book recommendations? Just tell Gemini when and how often, and it’ll get to work on its own. As long as your instructions are time-specific, Gemini will handle the rest.

“You can just ask Gemini to perform a recurring task,” Google explains. For instance, say, “Give me new book recommendations every Friday evening,” and that’s what you’ll get, week after week.

You can only queue up to 10 scheduled tasks at a time. These can be managed easily through the Scheduled Actions tab under your settings, where you can view, edit, pause, or cancel them as needed.







However, there’s a catch—Scheduled Actions is a premium feature. It’s currently locked behind a paywall, accessible only to users on the Gemini Advanced plans:

AI Pro – $20/month

AI Ultra – $250/month

Some Google Workspace for Business and Education users will also have access.

If you’re using the free version, this feature isn’t available yet. Historically, Google has brought such features to the general public relatively quickly, but there’s no timeline confirmed for when Scheduled Actions might roll out to everyone. If you’re on a paid plan, maybe ask Gemini to remind you when that happens.

Gemini vs. ChatGPT

This move isn’t just about improving user experience. It’s also part of Google’s broader strategy to compete directly with ChatGPT, which has a similar Tasks feature.

While ChatGPT Tasks focuses primarily within OpenAI’s ecosystem, Google is betting on its wider reach. Gemini integrates directly with Gmail, Google Calendar, Docs, and other tools millions already use. That ecosystem advantage could be the key differentiator.

More broadly, Scheduled Actions is a sign of where AI is heading: into the realm of proactive assistance. It’s not just about answering questions anymore, it’s about anticipating needs.

At Google I/O, the company introduced an upcoming Agent Mode, which promises to handle multi-step tasks like booking trips or organizing apartment visits. Scheduled Actions is just the beginning of this evolution.

But with greater capabilities come greater concerns. Privacy skeptics may not feel comfortable handing over full access to inboxes and calendars, and there’s always the chance that a server glitch could lead to a missed action, especially if the AI was in charge of something important.

In short, Gemini is evolving from chatbot to assistant, capable of completing tasks without being nudged. It’s a move toward AI that doesn’t just respond, it remembers, plans, and acts.

Whether you’re ready for that kind of relationship with your AI is another question.