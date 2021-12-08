Get into an inclusive world with the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology router

As working from home has become commonplace since covid-19 strikes in our lives, tips on how to create a better home office or improve your workstation at home are often discussed. From buying a bigger external display to an ergonomic chair or desk, or even putting flowers in a vase to improve the ambiance, there are many ways to help you focus better and stay productive during the day. However, there’s something that many people often overlook for a better and fast working experience i.e. – your Wi-Fi network. Before you set your dedicated workstation at home, it’s worth taking some time to pick a good Wi-Fi router because a fast, reliable, and secure Wi-Fi network is the main foundation for your home office.

Today, there are many various Wi-Fi routers available on the markets. Most of them are easy-to-use and versatile so that you can rest assured that working from home is a breeze. The HUAWEI WiFi AX2 is one of them that is worth buying and here are the reasons why.

#1 Faster with Wi-Fi 6

You may have already heard of Wi-Fi 6, the most recent iteration of the Wi-Fi network protocol. A Wi-Fi 6 router means a faster network, which is surely one of the most important things for a home network. As previously uploading or downloading took ages and this can become particularly stressful, especially when your client or co-workers are expecting you to reach a deadline. As a Wi-Fi 6 router, the HUAWEI WiFi AX2 supports a peak theoretical rate of dual-band wireless connection at 1501 Mbps.

Besides high speeds, the HUAWEI WiFi AX2 supports the True Dual-band Technology as the previous Huawei routers did. With it, the router can intelligently analyze the current network signal status at your home, and then automatically switch between the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies. By doing so, eliminates buffering and ensures a smooth network connection for you. This is particularly helpful when you are watching an HD product video or running a bandwidth-heavy program on your device.

#2 HarmonyOS Mesh+ for a wider coverage

The beauty of working from home is the ability to change location. Some prefer working in their study, perhaps the living room works best for calls, and maybe the balcony beckons on a sunny day. That requires a wider Wi-Fi network coverage, so your device won’t drop off all of a sudden when you are walking from your bedroom to the living room. To address this, the HUAWEI WiFi AX2 supports the Seamless Roaming feature, which is part of Huawei’s routing networking feature, the HarmonyOS Mesh+. In other words, this lets your smartphone switch seamlessly between Wi-Fi networks if you have more than one router in your place. What’s more, if you happen to be using a smartphone running HarmonyOS, the roaming latency is as low as 50ms. Whether you are having a video call with your boss or playing games during breaks, the device you are using will remain connected to the Wi-Fi internet. Even if you are using routers from other brands, the latency is not higher than 200ms. The HUAWEI WiFi AX2 has just got you covered throughout your workday at home!

#3 HUAWEI AI Life app – Visualised Wi-Fi management

When setting up a home network, it’s easy not to care about how the router works after broadband service subscription and router installation. The router is always on, and the password remains unchanged once activated. It’s not that this is wrong, but the HUAWEI WiFi AX2 offers more for you so you can have a clearer picture of what’s happening to your home network. Especially for those who are working from home and planning on doing so for a while, the HUAWEI WiFi AX2 lets you understand more about your network and make sure the Wi-Fi network in your home office is under your full control. The HUAWEI WiFi AX2 is preinstalled with the HUAWEI AI Life app where you can easily manage any routers and connected devices in your home.

Major features include Smart Diagnosis that keeps you alerted about any issues, visualized Wi-Fi coverage showing the area where Wi-Fi network is available, as well as a snapshot of download speed, upload speed, connected devices, signal strength, and other data. On occasions when you want to take a break from the internet, you can simply set the on and off time through the HUAWEI AI Life app on your smartphone. When you have visitors, go to the Guest Wi-Fi tap in the app, and grant Wi-Fi network access to them, simple.

#4 Adaptive WAN/LAN ports for quick setup

Network setup could be challenging for some users. The tricky part is that you need to plug the right cable into the right port. Tech-savvy users will absolutely have no putting up a router, but those who have less knowledge about routers may get confused as the WAN port and LAN port look quite similar. Don’t worry, the HUAWEI WiFi AX2 includes three adaptive WAN/LAN ports that intelligently identify WAN cables and LAN cables. Setting up your home network is now easier because either the WAN or LAN cable works with the HUAWEI WiFi AX2.

#5 Your home network’s safeguard: HUAWEI HomeSecTM

One of the biggest differences between working from an office and home is that the office network is maintained by professional IT staff in most cases. For a home network, you have to look after your network and make sure it’s secure for your devices to connect to. No one wants to take risk of leaking important files or being attacked by hackers.

For privacy protection and network security, the HUAWEI WiFi AX2 uses the HUAWEI HomeSecTM solution which includes attack prevention and supports the latest Wireless Protected Access III (WPA3) Authentication and Encryption Standard. When you are corresponding with clients and suppliers, you don’t need to worry about privacy information leaks as the HUAWEI HomeSecTM serves as the doorkeeper for your home network.

It’s also worth noting that the HUAWEI WiFi AX2 provides Parental Control features. Working parents can protect their children from potential risks through the HUAWEI AI Life app. They can also blacklist and block any websites and set access limits for their children.

With all these said, the HUAWEI WiFi AX2 is a great starter for those who are setting up their workstation at home. This stellar device will be available soon to make your home working experience easy.