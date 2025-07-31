Get New Suzuki Car Today By Exchanging Your Old Vehicle

Customers can now exchange their old cars for new or certified used Suzuki vehicles thanks to Suzuki Pakistan’s new car exchange program.

The program’s goal is to make switching to a newer model easier while maintaining fair valuation and open processes.

As part of the exchange program, Pak Suzuki engineers and trained dealership employees use a 130-point checklist to inspect used cars.

The evaluation establishes the trade-in value, which is then subtracted from the new or certified used car’s price.

The program offers competitive trade-in prices, free of commissions and other hidden costs. After the valuation is approved, the dealership handles all the paperwork, including the transfer of ownership, making sure the old car is only sold once the registration and transfer are finished.

For consumers who trade in their old cars, Suzuki has also introduced a loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 250,000 on a few models, such as the Suzuki Every VX. On the final purchase, this promotional offer offers extra savings.

Canal Motors in Faisalabad is one of the authorized Suzuki dealerships in Pakistan that offers the car exchange program. Prospective buyers can make an appointment and evaluate products in showrooms, or they can get more information by contacting the dealership.

How Will It Benefit the Customers

The following benefits are given to exchange program participants:

Delivery of the chosen new car on priority.

The dealership handles hassle-free paperwork.

Availability of approved used Suzuki automobiles if a new car is not desired.

These steps are intended to help customers have a faster and more seamless upgrade experience.