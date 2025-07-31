By Areeba Ahmed ⏐ 55 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Get New Suzuki Car Today By Exchanging Your Old Vehicle

Customers can now exchange their old cars for new or certified used Suzuki vehicles thanks to Suzuki Pakistan’s new car exchange program.

The program’s goal is to make switching to a newer model easier while maintaining fair valuation and open processes.

As part of the exchange program, Pak Suzuki engineers and trained dealership employees use a 130-point checklist to inspect used cars.

The evaluation establishes the trade-in value, which is then subtracted from the new or certified used car’s price.

The program offers competitive trade-in prices, free of commissions and other hidden costs. After the valuation is approved, the dealership handles all the paperwork, including the transfer of ownership, making sure the old car is only sold once the registration and transfer are finished.

For consumers who trade in their old cars, Suzuki has also introduced a loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 250,000 on a few models, such as the Suzuki Every VX. On the final purchase, this promotional offer offers extra savings.

Canal Motors in Faisalabad is one of the authorized Suzuki dealerships in Pakistan that offers the car exchange program. Prospective buyers can make an appointment and evaluate products in showrooms, or they can get more information by contacting the dealership.

How Will It Benefit the Customers

The following benefits are given to exchange program participants:

  • Delivery of the chosen new car on priority.
  • The dealership handles hassle-free paperwork.
  • Availability of approved used Suzuki automobiles if a new car is not desired.

These steps are intended to help customers have a faster and more seamless upgrade experience.

 

Areeba Ahmed

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

New Custom Valuation Set For Solar Inverter Import
New Custom Valuation Set for Solar Inverters Import
Govt Slashes Petrol prices, Huge Decrease Confirmed from Aug 1
Google Launches New Ai Powered Virtual Satellite
Google Launches New AI Powered Virtual Satellite
Bisp Launches Mobile Wallet App To Boost Cashless Economy
BISP Launches Mobile Wallet App to Boost Cashless Economy
Toyota Offers Limited Time Discounts On Corolla Cross Variants
Toyota Offers Limited-Time Discounts on Corolla Cross Variants
Senate Committee
Senate Committee Examines AI Law, Flags Issues in Jazz–NUST Collaboration
Google Pixel 10 Series
Google Pixel 10 Series Prices Leak for US and Canada
Pta
PTA Finds Major Telecom Operators Failing QoS Standards in 2025 Survey
Googles Hidden Tool To Erase Search Results Tied To Shocking Ceo Cover Up
Google’s Hidden Tool to Erase Search Results Tied to Shocking CEO Cover-Up
Apple Accidentally Promotes Samsungs New Foldable
Apple Accidentally Promotes Samsung’s New Foldable
Ptas First Ever Railway Qos Survey Reveals Poor 4g Coverage And Latency Issues
PTA’s First-Ever Railway QoS Survey Reveals Poor 4G Coverage and Latency Issues
FBR
Will Prices of Aliexpress & Temu Drop after FBR Latest Tax Exemption?
Oil Prices Surge To 5 Month High After Israel Iran Conflict Escalates
OGDC Crosses Rs1 Trillion Market Cap After Historic Pak-US Oil Deal