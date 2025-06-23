Global Airlines Mull Middle East Flight Cancellations After Us Strikes

Middle East flight cancellations are under serious consideration by global airlines following recent US military strikes on Iran, as carriers reassess safety risks and operational feasibility in the volatile region.







On Monday, commercial airlines worldwide began weighing the decision to proceed with or suspend routes as Middle East flight cancellations became a growing reality due to escalating tensions. The U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites have triggered security concerns, leading carriers to pull flights and divert routes.

Singapore Airlines cancelled its Singapore–Dubai service after a security review, calling the situation “fluid.” The Middle East remains a vital corridor for Europe-Asia air travel, especially since the closure of Russian and Ukrainian airspace, but real-time data from FlightRadar24 now shows major no-fly zones over Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Israel.

Several European airlines responded quickly—Air France-KLM cancelled flights to and from Riyadh and Dubai on Sunday and Monday. British Airways also halted flights to Dubai and Doha, confirming it was continuously assessing the evolving circumstances.







Aviation risk monitor Safe Airspace, operated by OPSGROUP, warned that the U.S. action could intensify threats to American and allied aircraft, particularly with the rise of drone and missile attacks in multiple regional conflict zones.

Even before the strikes, American Airlines had suspended flights to Qatar, and United Airlines pulled its Dubai route. In addition to safety fears, airlines are also worried about potential spikes in oil prices—driven by the conflict—that would raise the cost of jet fuel globally.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Airports Authority said it would scale up rescue operations, scheduling 24 repatriation flights a day with a limited capacity of 50 passengers per flight. El Al, Israel’s national airline, reported receiving 25,000 passenger departure requests within a single day.

As Middle East flight cancellations grow, the global aviation sector faces renewed uncertainty, balancing operational demands with rising risks and economic pressures in a rapidly evolving crisis.