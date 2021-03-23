News, Telecom

Global telecom giant VEON acquires Jazz for $273mn

Avatar Written by Hamza Zakir · 48 sec read>

Dutch telecom megafirm, VEON Ltd, a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, has successfully concluded the acquisition of the 15 percent minority stake in Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (PMCL), the operating company of Pakistan’s leading mobile operator, Jazz, from the Dhabi Group for $273 million.

VEON in its official statement released on Monday announced that it has completed the acquisition of minority shareholding in Pakistan Mobile Communications Ltd (PMCL).

VEON is a multinational telecommunication services company headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

It operates services mainly in Asia, Africa and Europe. It is the ninth largest mobile network operator in the world with around 214 million customers.

VEON announced it has successfully concluded the acquisition of the 15 percent minority stake in PMCL from the Dhabi Group for $273 million. The transaction gives VEON 100 percent ownership of PMCL.

The transaction has given VEON full ownership of Jazz Pakistan. This simplifies and streamlines the group’s governance over its Pakistani assets and enables VEON to capture the full value of this growing business, including future dividends paid by PMCL.

Sergi Herrero, VEON’s co-CEO, in the statement remarked that Jazz has an abundance of growth opportunities as its customers embrace the market-leading 4G and digital services.

Dhabi Group is a UAE-based investment holding company with major business interests in financial services, hospitality industry, energy, IT and telecom, real estate agriculture etc.

Jazz telecom news telecom operators pakistan Veon
Avatar
Written by Hamza Zakir
Platonist. Humanist. Unusually edgy sometimes. Profile
PTAcellu.jpg

PTA orders telco firms to improve services, promises to resolve issues of businessmen

in Telecom
Mar 23, 2021  ·   1 min read

Pakistan’s IT exports maintain growth of 40% over 8 months

in News
Mar 23, 2021  ·   56 sec read

Apple to cough up almost $310mn for patent infringement

in News, Technology
Mar 22, 2021  ·   1 min read
Up Next:PTAcellu.jpg PTA orders telco firms to improve services, promises to resolve issues of businessmen