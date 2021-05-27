Gmail Now Lets You Save Image Attachments To Google Photos

Google has recently added a new feature in Gmail that now allows you to save attachments directly to Google Photos so the next time you receive an image attachment with the email you receive you can easily save them to Photos without the need to downloading them.

When previewing the attachment you will have to find the new option on the upper right corner menu and as usual, you can simply add the image to drive without previewing the image. The ‘save to Photos’ option is also a good add on which will be soon be rolling out to all Gmail users worldwide.

However, if the option is available to you already you have very few days left to store as many images you want as Google will stop offering free unlimited storage and will shift to providing the causal 15 GB drive storage. You can increase the storage capacity by paying some extra cash unless you carry a Pixel device.